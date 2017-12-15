Register
07:38 GMT +315 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg

    US Political Establishment Prevents Trump From Improving Ties With Russia

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US political establishment and its allies in the military have prevented President Donald Trump since he took office in January from fulfilling his stated goal of improving relations with Russia, US analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In his annual press conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that Trump was unable to fulfill promises that he has made during the election campaign, including those related to Russia, because of limitations within the United States.

    ESTABLISHMENT

    Trump has made some efforts to work with Russia on issues of mutual concern including Syria. Putin and Trump met twice — in Germany's Hamburg at the G20 summit in July and in Vietnam's Danang on the sidelines of the APEC summit in November, where they agreed on a joint statement on Syria.

    However, attempts seem to get hamstrung by forces that do not want to see Moscow and Washington aligned on anything.

    "Mr. Putin’s press conference comment about ‘well-known limitations’ preventing better US-Russia relations reflect his understanding of the US Post-Cold War strategic goals," University of California Emeritus Professor of Law Professor Beau Grosscup told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia, US Cooperation Essential for Stability in Middle East - Iraqi Lawmaker
    The two main US strategic goals were preventing the rise of a competing power such as Russia, China or a United Europe and maintaining access to or possession of key strategic resources, in particular Middle East oil and Central Asian oil and natural gas, Grosscup explained.

    To achieve these interconnected goals, he added, the United States is employing its post-World War II image of presenting other countries like Russia as an "aggressor."

    The United States therefore presented an image of Russian activity in Syria and Ukraine that threatened a benevolent United States in order to rally public and private institutional participation in a new Cold War, Grosscup observed.

    "In this way, the US National Security State and political establishment can justify the immense military budget, spending on major new weapons systems and its global military presence as it seeks to rally US citizens behind its global agenda," he said.

    Since 9/11 the United States had used the War on Terror to justify these foreign policy goals, Grosscup said. Launching a New Cold War against Russia also justifies even greater military spending and the expansion of NATO, he said.

    DOMESTIC POLITICS

    University of Rhode Island Professor of Peace Studies Nicolai Petro told Sputnik that Putin had assessed Trump as wishing to work constructively with Russia but that he had been at least partially blocked in his foreign policy agenda by domestic political enemies within the United States.

    "Speaking of his relations with President Trump, Putin reiterated that it is the American people who must evaluate his success or failure, but that his domestic political opponents have not given him the opportunity fully pursue his agenda," Petro said.

    Petro also pointed out that Putin in his press conference remained optimistic about the prospects for improving and eventually normalizing US-Russian relations during Trump’s term of office.

    "Putin always seeks to put relations with foreign leaders in the broader context of interstate relations. He therefore concluded, rather optimistically that in the final analysis and in the interests of the American and Russian people, [both governments would] finally normalize… relations and will develop, and overcome common threats," he said.

    Putin also revealed contradictions in US policies and attitudes towards Russia such as seeking Moscow’s aid to resolve key international problems while at the same time lumping Russia together with alleged "rogue states," Petro observed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    Putin, Trump Discuss Russia-US Relations, North Korea in Phone Call
    "On North Korea, [Putin] did allow himself to point out the rich irony of the US lumping Russia together with Iran and North Korea, then turning around and asking for Russia’s help to resolve a crisis that, as Putin sees it, the United States itself instigated," he said.

    Putin noted the willingness of the United States to cooperate with Russia on settling the North Korean crisis despite listing Moscow alongside North Korea and Iran in its legislation, Petro added.

    "The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, adopted by US Congress in July, and signed by President Donald Trump in August, outlines sanctions against the three countries. Putin characterized the fact as being ‘beyond common sense,’" Petro noted.

    Putin had emphasized that there remained a lot of areas where the United States and Russia could combine their efforts, and do things much more effectively in the interests of their peoples, Petro concluded.

    Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call on Thursday discussed collaborating on resolving the dire situation in North Korea, the White House said in a press release.

    The Kremlin in a statement emphasized that the phone conversation was held at the US request. The two sides agreed to maintain bilateral contacts.

    The views and opinions expressed by Beau Grosscup, Nicolai Petro are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Long Present in Mideast, No Talk of Filling Vacuum Left by US - Kremlin
    More Reliable Partner: Survey Reveals Russia Replacing US Among Germans
    RAND Corporation: US May Lose Potential Conflict Against Russia, China
    Tags:
    cooperation, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    NatGeo Nature Photographer of 2017: Magnificent Animal World Captured on Camera
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok