Register
16:32 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An Ilyushin IL-76MD aircraft with a military police battalion on board arrives in Makhachkala from Syria. File photo

    'Real De-Escalation': Why Putin Announced Pullout of Russian Troops From Syria

    © Sputnik/ Musa Salgereev / NewsTeam
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250

    On December 11, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to start the pullout of Russian servicemen from Syria. French military analyst Jean-Bernard Pinatel has told Sputnik that it is the success of Russian diplomacy that added significantly to this decision.

    French military analyst Jean-Bernard Pinatel underscored that in 2017, Russian diplomats managed to create the right political and military conditions for "a real de-escalation in Syria, achieving the disintegration of the so-called 'Arab NATO', a Sunni alliance which includes Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain […]."

    He said that the disintegration of this coalition, "which in a certain sense signaled the refusal of its members to further destabilize Syria, led to the possibility of de-escalation in many areas where Islamists still remained."

    As for Saudi Arabia, it "has pledged to Russia to unite various Arab, non-Islamic movements in order to involve them in negotiations for the restoration of peace," according to Pinatel.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria on December 11, 2017
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Hmeymim Airbase in Syria on December 11, 2017

    When asked how the withdrawal of Russian troops will affect the situation in Syria, he said that right now, Syrian troops are capable of maintaining security in their country on their own and that a Russian military's presence is only needed in Idlib Governorate.

    "In other words, there will be ongoing de-escalation with a gradual withdrawal of the Russian contingent and a reduction in the number of troops. There is no need to preserve a 5,000-strong contingent and 60 aircraft in Syria," Pinatel noted.

    He recalled in this vein that President Putin ordered that ten Russian planes and a special force unit should remain in Syria "so that they could intervene in case of problems."

    Referring to the peace talks on Syria at the upcoming summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, Pinatel emphasized that "it is the Russians who have a say in the matter."

    "They can move on to peace or at least to a cessation of hostilities [in Syria] without holding [peace] talks in Geneva," he pointed out, touting an agreement between Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a "key moment."

    'Great Importance to Presidential Campaign' 

    Separately, Pinatel pointed to the fact that Vladimir Putin made the announcement regarding the Russian servicemen's withdrawal from Syria three months before the presidential elections in Russia.

    "The return of soldiers to their homeland has always been of great importance to the presidential campaign," he said, adding that Putin'sannouncement indicates that "the situation has substantially stabilized since the beginning of the Russian air campaign in Syria in October 2015."

    Pinatel concluded by saying that Putin is seeking to uphold Russia's interests in Syria, "which are an airbase [in Hmeymim] and a naval base in Tartus, rather than President Assad."

    READ MORE: Putin Informed About Daesh's Total Defeat in Syria's Euphrates Valley

    I believe that Putin as well as Trump and French President Macron act primarily in the interests of their countries," Pinatel said, also citing the Russian and French leaders' push for multilateralism.

    On December 11, President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after a two-year Russian anti-terrorist campaign, which was conducted in the Arab Republic.

    READ MORE: Putin: Syria's Disintegration Was Prevented, Civil War Almost Stopped

    According to Putin, the work of the Russian Aerospace Forces' units in Syria has been performed brilliantly and they are "returning home with victory."

    The views and opinions expressed by Jean-Bernard Pinatel are those of the analyst and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Putin Led Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, Political Resolution - Russian MP
    Putin's 'Historic' Visit to Syria Draws Line Under Daesh Supremacy - Lawmaker
    Putin Discusses Syria in Phone Call With Trump – Kremlin
    Putin Names World's 'Most Urgent' Tasks in Syria
    Tags:
    alliance, peace, withdrawal, troops, security, diplomacy, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok