Register
13:29 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Fiorillo Italian Coast Guard vessel officers transfer migrants being rescued by Save the Children NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia, in the Mediterranean sea off the Libyan coast, June 16, 2017

    Human Rights Activist: 'EU Knew All Along About Libyan Authorities' Crimes'

    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Commenting on a shocking new report by Amnesty International on Brussels' complicity in the torture and abuse of migrants by the Libyan coastguard, human rights and migration expert Paolo Cuttitta told Sputnik there was nothing surprising in the human rights watchdog's findings.

    Amnesty's report, called "Libya's dark web of collusion," details how EU governments actively support a "system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants" in the North African country. In 2017 alone, about 20,000 people have been detained by Libyan authorities and imprisoned in overcrowded detention camps, where, according to Amnesty, they face "horrific treatment" and "systemic abuse."

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Paolo Cuttitta, a professor of law and migration law at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, outlined where Brussels' and Rome's complicity lies.

    Sputnik: What's your take on Amnesty's findings? Are these accusations legitimate?

    Dr. Cuttitta: First of all, let me just say that Libyan authorities have been actively involved in torture and abuses for a long time, and the EU authorities have been aware of it for ages…It's a long story that started a long, long time ago. It is going on. And support from Italy and from the EU in general has increased recently. Authorities in Libya are not only involved in the torture of people being held in prison, but also in smuggling activities as well, so they profit from the organization of sea crossings. This was pointed out by several media reports, as well as reports from the United Nations, last December and this June.

    So is the EU complicit in these crimes committed by Libyan authorities and by known state actors such as militias across Libyan territory? Is Italy complicit? Of course they are. As I've said, they know perfectly what's going on in Libya, and they cooperate with them. They know that the Libyan authorities are criminals and they help them to commit more crimes. How do they help? First, by donating vessels, for example, to the Libyan coast guard, so that the latter can stop more migrant boats. Italy has already donated four vessels this year, and has committed itself to donate six more in the near future. [Second, this is done] by offering training to Libyan coast guard officers, which the EU has been doing since October 2016. Italy also sent a military ship to Libya in August, which has been stationed there since then to coordinate operational cooperation for border control and for pushbacks of migrants apprehended at sea.

    Migrants on a dinghy are rescued by Save the Children NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Migrants on a dinghy are rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 17, 2017

    Illegal migrants from sub-Saharan Africa rest after they were rescued by the Libyan coast guard when their boat sank off the coastal town of Guarabouli, 60 km (36 miles) east of the capital Tripoli on October 2, 2014
    © AFP 2017/ MAHMUD TURKIA
    Rights Group: EU ‘Knowingly Complicit’ in Libyan Human Rights Catastrophe
    Very importantly, this year, Italian authorities responsible for search and rescue operations in international waters have changed their policy, and have started entrusting the Libyan coast guard with so-called search and rescue operations in international waters, with Libyan authorities then taking people back to Libya from international waters…which is forbidden. These actions are coordinated by the Italian coast guard – by the Italian Maritime Coordination Center…

    More generally, the Maritime Coordination Center is prioritizing interventions from the Libyan coast guard rather than from the few remaining NGOS that are still operating for search and rescue in international waters. Many [of these NGOs] have left the Central Mediterranean, because they don't want to be complicit – they don't want to stay there and assist these illegal pushbacks, coordinated by the Italian coastguard, and carried out by Libyan authorities…

    So on the one hand there is a problem with the principle of…pushing back people, prohibited by international law, and the second issue is that Italy and the EU may be considered complicit, based on the principles contained in the articles drafted by the International Law Commission of the United Nations regarding the responsibility of states for internationally wrongful acts. These principles state that if a state aids another state to commit a crime, being aware of the crime, they are also accountable. This is exactly the case for anything happening in Libya, from the sea to the detention centers; because Italy and the EU are supporting Libyan authorities to take people back to Libya and to keep committing crimes against them. This is the situation. Whether this can lead to court judgements is difficult to tell.

    Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by Save the Children NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
    Migrants on wooden boat being rescued by "Save the Children" NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 18, 2017

    Sputnik: EU Council President Donald Tusk has suggested scrapping migrant quotas. What do you think about the likelihood of this scenario? 

    Dr. Cuttitta: [Quotas] are unlikely to be respected, as we saw last, because Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic don't want to accept quotas. The EU had to refer [these] three member states to the Court of Justice. So there's no consensus on quotas for refugees. Even the recent proposal to revise the regulation imposing the burden of carrying out asylum procedures to the country of first entry (meaning Italy, Greece and the other countries of arrival)…will almost surely fail to be approved because of the opposition of countries such as Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

    Tags:
    expert commentary, interview, human rights violations, human rights abuse, human rights activists, rights activist, rights, human rights, Amnesty International, European Union, Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Italy, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok