Register
20:50 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) new Defence Minister Hassan Turkmani (L) and former Defence Minister Mustafa Tlass attend a ceremony at the unknown soldier monument in Damascus, Syria October 6, 2003.

    After Russia's Pullout It's Up to Damascus to Maintain Stability – Analyst

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    361

    Russia does not seek to boost its military influence in the Middle East – after assisting the legitimate government of Syria to preserve sovereignty and integrity Moscow has started pulling out its troops of the region, Yang Mian, a political analyst at the Center for International Relations at the Chinese Institute of Communications, told Sputnik.

    Russia's decision to pull out of Syria indicates that Moscow has no intention to expand its sphere of influence, Yang Mian, a political analyst at the Center for International Relations at the Chinese Institute of Communications, told Sputnik China, adding that the Russian Army helped Syria preserve its statehood and sovereignty.

    "The war in Syria has been almost ended, Daesh [ISIS/ISIL] is defeated, the Syrian opposition also took part in the negotiations on the resolution of the problem. Russia's Aerospace Forces have accomplished most of its tasks in Syria; besides, there is the issue of cost for a long-term maintenance of the military base. Therefore, under these circumstances, [President Vladimir] Putin's decision to withdraw the military personnel [from Syria] was announced very opportunely," Yang summarized.

    Additionally, the United States and Iraq have already announced the end of the war on terrorism.

    On December 9, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) after the three-year long struggle against the terrorist group.

    "Honorable Iraqis: your land has been completely liberated. The dream of liberation is now a reality," al-Abadi said in an official statement.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin presents Russian state awards on National Unity Day
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin Led Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, Political Resolution - Russian MP
    The announcement came two days after Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the head of the Russian General Staff, stated that "the task of destroying the Daesh militia in Syria by the Russian Armed Forces has been accomplished."

    The political analyst remarked that not all terrorist cells in Syria have been eradicated. According to Yang, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has gained enough experience to cope with its problem.

    The Chinese analyst also noted that the triumphant victory of the Russian armed forces over terrorists in Syria will be regarded as a great achievement of Putin on the eve of the upcoming 2018 presidential elections in Russia.

    Yang suggested that Moscow's decision to pull out of Syria will not have a big impact on the situation in the Middle Eastern country: "Russian tasks in Syria are fully implemented at this stage, and much depends now on the Syrian government and its ability to maintain domestic security and stability."

    President Vladimir Putin visits Khmeimim Air Base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Academic: Russia's Withdrawal From Syria 'Message of Trust'
    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, professor Eyal Zisser, vice rector of Tel Aviv University and the holder of The Yona and Dina Ettinger chair in Contemporary History of the Middle East, shared a similar stance.

    According to Zisser, Damascus is capable of maintaining stability on its own, following Daesh's defeat. The academic opined that Putin's decision to withdraw Russian troops from Syria is a "message of trust" not only to the Syrians but to Moscow's regional allies, Turkey and Iran — the participants of the Astana format.

    "The Russians said from the early beginning that they came to fight for a reason, to defeat ISIS [Daesh]. They have no intention to establish any sort of military presence in Syria. So it's quite logical that when the mission was accomplished, ISIS [Daesh] was defeated, there is no need for such level of presence," Zisser stressed.

    On December 11, while on an official visit in Syria's Latakia President Putin announced the withdrawal of the Russian military contingent after a two-year-long military operation which started on September 30, 2015.

    "I instruct the Defense Minister, the head of the General Staff to begin the withdrawal of the Russian troop contingents back to the places of their permanent location," Putin said, praising Russian Aerospace Forces servicemen for performing brilliantly and "returning home with victory."

    The views and opinions expressed by Yang Mian are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Will Syria’s New Constitution Finally Allow Christians to Run for President?
    The Ball is in the US' Court as Russia Withdraws Troops From Syria – Analysts
    Putin Led Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, Political Resolution - Russian MP
    US Still Lacks Viable Policy on Syria After Daesh Destroyed - Ex-EU Adviser
    Damascus Rejects Direct Talks With Opposition if Preconditions Remain - Envoy
    Academic Explains How Syrian Kurds May Benefit From Fixing Ties With Damascus
    Tags:
    terrorists, stability, peace, withdrawal, Daesh, Russian Aerospace Forces, Sergei Rudskoi, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    Lighting the Fuse
    Lighting the Fuse
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok