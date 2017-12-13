Iraq Revives Economy, Attracts Investors From All Over the World – UN Official

After the announcement of a complete victory over terrorism in Iraq, many countries have already indicated their interest in bolstering economic cooperation with Baghdad, Fallah al-Lami, the UN adviser on the Iraqi economy, told Sputnik.

UN adviser on the Iraqi economy Fallah al-Lami recalled that in the past few months, "many delegations from government and private companies in Europe and the US have visited Iraq."

In particular, he referred to a recent meeting between Iraqi Central Bank officials and representatives of Airbus and Total as well as a visit by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and a spate of American companies.

"All this points to the revival of Iraq. After announcing a final victory over terrorism, many have indicated that they want to invest in different areas of the Iraqi economy. Iraq is becoming a lucrative and attractive place for economic cooperation," al-Lami pointed out.

Our @coalition will continue to stand with #Iraq to support its security forces, economy, and stabilization to help ensure that #ISIS can never again threaten Iraq’s people or use its territory as a haven. We mark today’s historic victory mindful of the work that remains. 3/3 — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) 9 декабря 2017 г.

He said that after the fall in oil prices, Baghdad is in dire need of foreign capital and that Chinese and Saudi companies are already successfully and investing in the Iraqi economy.

READ MORE: Iraq’s Economic Activity to Be Muted in 2017 Due to Decline in Oil Production

According to al-Lami, Iran may become the starting point for the entry of foreign companies into the regional market.

"Previously, Iraq borrowed from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country's budget for 2018 stipulates that a strict cost estimate should help Iraqi authorities pay off part of its debt to the IMF. And the official release of Iraq from the provisions of the UN Charter's Chapter VII will allow [Teheran] to return funds that were frozen in foreign accounts," he added.

Al-Lami emphasized that all this will help the Iraqi government restrict "predatory encroachments of foreign banks and companies so that cooperation could become mutually beneficial."

READ MORE: Terrorists Take Flight! Daesh Chief Al-Baghdadi Allegedly Orders Retreat in Iraq

In 1990, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution against Iraq, which specifically envisaged the use of force in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter. All Iraqi accounts were frozen in line with the resolution.

In December 2016, the World Bank approved a new US $1.485 billion aid package for Iraq, aimed at supporting the country's economy, stimulating private sector growth and supporting job creation.

The views and opinions expressed by Fallah al-Lami are those of the UN official and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.