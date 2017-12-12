Register
20:34 GMT +312 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Westfield Chairman and co-founder Frank Lowy appears with his son Peter on a screen via video-link, as his other son Steven Lowy sits with Elliot Rusanow, Chief Financial Officer of Westfield, during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, December 12, 2017.

    'Survival of the Fittest' Predicted as French Buy Westfield in $25 Billion Deal

    © REUTERS/ David Gray
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Australian-owned Westfield chain, which owns shopping malls in Europe and the United States, is being sold to a French company for US$24.7bn (£18.5bn). Professor Joshua Bamfield, of the Centre for Retail Research, told Sputnik why only the biggest and best shopping malls will survive the onslaught from online retailers.

    This year millions of people will buy their Christmas presents on the internet but the rise of online shopping has not stopped a French company splashing out almost $25 billion on the Westfield chain of malls.

    French property group Unibail-Rodamco is buying the business from Australian billionaire tycoon Sir Frank Lowy, who set it up in the 1950s, and his sons Peter and Steven.

    Westfield has 35 shopping centers in the UK and the US while Unibail-Rodamco has 71 malls in Europe, including the giant Les 4 Temps and Forum des Halles in Paris, La Part Dieu in Lyon and La Vaguada and Parquesur in Madrid.

    All are set to be rebranded as Westfield.

    Earlier this month Hammerson, the company which owns the iconic Bullring mall in Birmingham, made a $4.53 billion bid for Intu, which owns the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester and many others in provincial English towns.

    'Rationalization'

    Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre for Retail Research, said both deals were signs of the growing "rationalization" of the shopping center industry.

    "There are probably too many shopping centers in Europe and the UK and I imagine many of the smaller and less profitable ones will be closed down in the future and possibly be turned into housing or other uses," Professor Bamfield told Sputnik.

    "It's always been survival of the fittest and it will continue to be so, rather than survival of the most worthy," he told Sputnik.

    He said there was a growing trend for consumers to avoid shopping in their local small towns and instead to spend their money at large regional malls.

    "It's a tough world on the high street now where the main growth is in barber shops, nail bars and catering establishments," Professor Bamfield told Sputnik and pointed out that many traditional UK stores like British Home Stores and Littlewoods have disappeared and firms like Marks and Spencer have begun pulling out of "secondary locations."

    Window Shopping But Buying Online

    He said a lot of people also used shopping centers like a sort of three-dimensional catalog where they could try on clothes or look at gifts but would ultimately buy them cheaper online.

    "Ten years ago online retailing was just six or seven percent of the market. Now it's 17 percent and in non-food areas it's about 23 percent. Many retailers who have big online operations don't really mind where people buy as long as they buy with them," Professor Bamfield told Sputnik.

    ​He also said more and more people were now seeing shopping centers as leisure destinations.

    "The idea of spending a whole day in a shopping center is one that appeals to the operators and they have gone to great lengths to find leisure activities, restaurants, cinemas and all sorts," Professor Bamfield told Sputnik.

    'People Feel Safer in Shopping Centers'

    "People also feel physically safer in shopping centers than they do in high streets. In these days of terrorism I wouldn't want to over-emphasize it but it is important in how people make their decisions," he told Sputnik.

    Unibail-Rodamco said there would be a "progressive roll-out of the world famous Westfield brand" around the world, including its flagship malls in Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Warsaw.

    The new unified business will be worth $72.2 billion and will be based in 27 cities, which together attract 1.2 billion visits a year.

    Christophe Cuvillier, chief executive of Unibail-Rodamco, said the group planned to sell off some of its smaller shopping centers for around US$3.52 billion.

    Westfield Founder was Holocaust Survivor

    But a Westfield spokesperson said they would still be going ahead with a brand new "flagship development" in Croydon, in south London.

    "The Lowy family is committed to the success of the Group and intends to maintain a substantial investment in the group," said the Lowy family.

    Hungary-born Sir Frank, a Holocaust survivor who moved to Sydney in 1952 and was knighted by the Queen last week, has a fortune of US$5.9bn, according to Forbes.

    The views and opinions expressed by Professor Joshua Bamfield are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Retail Therapy: Annual China Shopping Convulsion Pulls in Record Cash Haul
    'Poisons in Shopping Malls': Israeli Experts Expose New Daesh Terror Tool
    Shanghai Mall Provides 'Husband Storage' Facilities for Shopping Wives
    Colombian Police Arrest 8 Suspects in Connection With Bogota Shopping Mall Blast
    Tags:
    consumers, Online Shopping, shopping mall, shopping, shops, Hungary, Australia, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok