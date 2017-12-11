Register
21:49 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Money

    No Evidence Universal Basic Income Will Make People Become 'Lazy'

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    321

    Louise Haagh, an associate professor at the University of York and chair of the Basic Income Earth Network, spoke to Sputnik about the pros and cons of universal basic income (UBI).

    Professor Haagh is one of a number of politicians and academics who, in the last five years — as growing predictions suggest automation will make millions unemployed globally — have supported the idea of a universal basic income, a minimum level of income which would be paid to everyone and would offset the hardship of being made redundant.

    Sputnik: Will the introduction of UBI lead to people becoming less inclined to work and more dependent?

    Saxon Switzerland
    © Photo: Mirko Anczok
    Alpine Utopia: Swiss Float Idea of Universal Basic Income
    Louise Haagh: There is very little evidence or reason to think that, in of itself, giving people a basic economic security would make them lazy or unwilling to work. You cannot make a direct connection between one policy instrument and how people will behave in what are much more complex contexts. What we need to talk about is what are the positive complimentalities which you can imagine if you have in place an unconditional basic income which would give people the incentive to work without the disincentive which currently exists of losing your benefit or entitlement.

    Sputnik: Does the European Union have the financial capacity to subsidize this scheme?

    Louise Haagh: I'm not aware of an official proposal for a pan-European single-level uniform basic income from the EU and of course that depends on the design, whether you imagine you would move towards a basic income system to converting based on tax reliance, lowest level of benefits, pension change benefits into this unified thing which could have various levels depending on age of course or whether you'd go about doing it some other way. If you were to do it very gradually, starting with younger age groups, and if you did it that way then the question of immediate cost would fade into the background.

    Sputnik: To what extent do you think UBI could reduce the unemployment rate — if at all?

    Cutting costs
    CC BY 2.0 / Howard lake / Cutting costs
    'Employer Cost-Cutting, Not Automation' Behind Future Job Losses in Britain
    Louise Haagh: In conjunction with other sensible policies appropriate to the context and question, I don't see UBI would have a negative effect on employment of course. There is really no basis for thinking that would be the case because, if we assume, with basic income people can earn additional income without fear of losing their status regarding their basic security.

    Sputnik: Do plans for the introduction of UBI have any relationship to increased automation of production? Could it be many jobs in future will be entrusted to computers and robots?"

    Louise Haagh: Basic income will certainly alleviate the effects, at an individual level, in a way which it would be very hard for states to do, if we imagine there would be large-scale job losses. But I think one can exaggerate and extrapolate too much because it is very context-dependent.

    Related:

    Alpine Utopia: Swiss Float Idea of Universal Basic Income
    Half of UK Would Say Yes to Universal Basic Income Regardless of Employment
    Canada’s Ontario to Test Universal Basic Income This Year
    India Set to Approve Universal Basic Income
    Tags:
    universal basic income, automation, employment, unemployment, University of York, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    Ho-Ho-Hot! Ladies From Around the World Grace Santa Claus Costumes
    In Defense of Peace
    In Defense of Peace
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok