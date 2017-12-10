Register
18:31 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, militants with the Islamic State group are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)

    Terrorism on the Ascent: Daesh Aims to Close in on Russia Via Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    Recent years have witnessed how terrorism is spreading its macabre influence all over the world. Now Daesh is relocating to a country which opens a passage to Central Asia and Russia. Sputnik spoke to an Afghan parliamentarian about how the terrorists are using northern Afghanistan to spread out.

    Mohammad Feisal Sami, deputy secretary of the upper house of the parliament of Afghanistan spoke to Sputnik Afghanistan in an interview about the scale of terrorism and drug production in the country, stressing how the two issues are closely interwoven.

    According to Sami since the activity of terrorist groups in Afghanistan has risen, drug cultivation has also increased dramatically. Most of the drugs are cultivated in the areas not controlled by the government

    The parliamentarian further said that the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is aimed at pursuing several deadly agendas.

     “They want to expand their influence in Afghanistan for 3 reasons. First, it is the desire to use the country's natural resources. Secondly, to increase the areas of drug cultivation and drug smuggling and thirdly, to penetrate the countries of Central Asia and get to the borders of Russia,” Sami said.

    According to the parliamentarian the terrorists are making big bucks through drug smuggling and then they use that money to buy weapons and ammunition.

    Naghlu Dam, located in Surobi District of Kabul Province in eastern Afghanistan
    © Wikipedia/ 10th Aviation Brigade
    Ideal Choice: Afghanistan Wants Russian Expertise in Restoring Infrastructure
    Sami stressed that Afghanistan alone cannot fight against international and regional terrorist groups. 

    “This struggle needs the collective efforts of all the countries of the region and major world powers like Russia who are concerned and suffer from the cultivation of drugs and the activities of terrorist groups,” he said.

    Sami said that foreign powers should help the Afghan people to find a fundamental way to destroy the terrorist groups and solve the problem of drug smuggling.

    “Afghanistan expects that along with NATO forces present in the country, the states of the region, especially Russia, will provide it with the technical, financial and political support in combating drug trafficking and terrorism,” the parliamentarian said.

    “The government of Afghanistan and we, as its representatives will try to create favorable conditions for the activities of the Russian Federation in Afghanistan. We expect that Russia will also cooperate with us in this field,” Sami added.

    The views and opinions expressed by Mohammad Feisal Sami are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition: Daesh Still Present on Both Sides of Euphrates in Syria
    Iraqi PM Declares Victory Over Daesh After Control of Border With Syria Restored
    US Not Likely to Accept Russia's Help in Liberating Iraq From Daesh - Ambassador
    Misdirected Western Funds in Syria Could 'Finance Return' of Daesh
    Germany's New Dilemma: Daesh Fighters' 'Brainwashed' Wives and Kids Coming Home
    Tags:
    interview, smuggling, drugs, threat, terrorism, NATO, Daesh, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok