Register
21:17 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians clash with Israeli troops during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec.8, 2017

    Trump's Jerusalem Decision: 'This is Another Step in Destabilizing the Region'

    © AP Photo/ Nasser Shiyoukhi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have escalated after US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Jewish capital earlier this week. Violent clashes broke out in Bethlehem, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem. Radio Sputnik discussed the situation with Eran Nissan, a project coordinator at Peace Now, an Israeli nonprofit organization.

    Palestinians have held protests against US President Donald Trump's decision on Jerusalem after the leader of Hamas insisted a new intifada be launched. 

    “The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the most polarizing issue in Israeli politics and society. That is what divides left wing and right wing politics in Israel. The reactions are mixed. You have left wing politicians and left wing citizens from civil societies, such as me, who see the remarks or the declaration as a negative step and as a step back in the peace process. And you have the right wing citizens and politicians who are happy or pleased with President Trump’s remarks,” Nissan said.

    Palestinian supporters of Hamas Islamist movement and of Fatah party wave their faction's flags during a rally to support the Palestinian political unity deal, in the West Bank city of Jenin. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ SAIF DAHLAH
    Former Rivals Hamas and Fatah United Against Trump's Decision on Jerusalem - PLO Member
    He further said that this is “another step in destabilizing the region,” which is already facing a very tense situation because Jerusalem is very unstable and now there are violent clashes in East Jerusalem.

    According to the coordinator “violence will never be a means to end the conflict.” 

    Talking about the US president’s decision, Nissan said that it is regretful that Trump chose to make a unilateral move despite massive and outspoken protests from Arab and European leaders.

    “I hope that the reaction or consequences to his [Trump’s] declaration will not be violent, that people will not be killed. I hope that he will not perform another unilateral move. If he declares East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital that will not help the peace process as well. What we need is negotiations, we need world power, be it the EU, US or Russia to be a fair mediator between the sides,” Nissan said.

    Talking about the international community and whether they will join Trump in his decision, the coordinator said that if they choose to get behind the US president’s declaration it is irrelevant to Israeli sentiment or politics.

    Giant US flag screened alongside Israel's national flag by the Jerusalem municipality on the walls of the old city
    © AFP 2017/ Ahmad GHARABLI
    Possible Motives Behind Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
    “What it does is that it hurts the chances that there will be trust between the sides and that there will be a fruitful negotiation and resolution to the conflict,” Nissan said.

    Trump's announcement led to massive protests by Palestinians in several cities across the disputed territories. Dubbed the "day of rage," Palestinians have continued to riot with over 1,000 being injured. 

    Most recently, two Palestinian fighters have reportedly been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, targeting four Hamas facilities, including two arms manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse and a military compound.

    During the Six Day War in 1967 Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan. Since then the international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem believing that its status should be decided by a pact with the Palestinians, who want to create their own state with the capital in Jerusalem.

    The views and opinions expressed by Eran Nissan are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Despite Palestinian 'Day of Rage' Israel Leaves 'Open Door' to Jerusalem Mosque
    Jerusalem Move Shows ‘Trump Is in a Difficult Position’ - Lebanese Lawmaker
    Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Will Launch a Very Big Intifada' – Gaza Uni Professor
    Iranian Politician: 'Jerusalem Will Never Become Israel's Capital'
    Trump's Decision on Jerusalem Provokes Criticism Worldwide
    Tags:
    regional stability, destabilization, clashes, interview, Donald Trump, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok