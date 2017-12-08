Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Minnesota Senator Al Franken

    Editor: Sexual Misconduct Allegations May Not End as ‘More Names Will Come Up'

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    On Thursday, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken officially announced that he would be resigning from his role "in the coming weeks," after several women came forward and shed light on the politician's history of sexual misconduct.

    However, Franken didn't just lie down and accept his fate. Instead, the 66-year-old politician took aim at US President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who have yet been forced to step aside despite facing more extreme sexual misconduct and assault claims.

    "There is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party," Franken said in his speech to fellow lawmakers.

    However, Franken's shot at both Trump and Moore doesn't change the fact that he "stuck his tongue in womens' mouths who did not want to kiss him," says Jane Cutter, editor of Liberation News.

    ​Speaking to Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear, Cutter told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that Franken "can't really create layers of badness when it comes to forcing yourself on people sexually who don't want you when you're supposedly a leader of a country."

    "I think he's now disqualified from any kind of moral high ground," Cutter added. "For him to then point at the president and say ‘well he was worse' doesn't really cut the mustard as far as I'm concerned."

    Franken's resignation was "obviously forced on him because the Democratic party turned on him," Becker suggested.

    State Sen. Ruben J. Kihuen, D-Nev., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Thursday, July 28, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
    Sexed Up: US Congressman’s Horny Antics Threaten Career
    The so-called Democratic dam collapsed on Wednesday after more than two dozen Democrats followed New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's call for Franken to resign.

    But don't take his resignation as a sign that Congress as a whole is turning a corner.

    "I don't think it's over, probably more names will come up," Cutter said, speculating that more lawmakers will be exposed. "It's a separate question of are we as a culture or even is Congress is turning a corner."

    "I certainly hope so," she noted.

    Franken is joined by the likes of Michigan's former Rep. John Conyers, who chose to retire from office instead of resigning. Hours after the Minnesota senator made his announcement, fellow lawmaker Trent Franks, a Republican representing Arizona, released a statement saying he would also be resigning.

    Related:

    News Organizations ‘Have No Choice' But to Change Handling of Sexual Misconduct
    NBC Rocked as Matt Lauer is Fired for Sexual Misconduct
    Members of Congress Under Scrutiny for Sexual Misconduct
    Second UK Labour Member Suddenly Dies Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims - Reports
    For Moore: Trump Endorses Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Despite Sexual Misconduct
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, Al Franken, Washington D.C
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok