Register
05:17 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.

    Gorbachev: Political Will Is Needed to End US-Russia Row Over INF Treaty

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Rodionov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    The Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) treaty banned the United States and the then Soviet Union from storing nuclear and conventional ground-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (300-3,400 miles).

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A present row between the United States and Russia over who has breached the 1987 INF Treaty can be resolved if both nations exercise political will, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has told Sputnik.

    "I think the matter is rooted in the general state of the US-Russian relations," Gorbachev, who signed the treaty with then US President Ronald Reagan, said. "I am confident that the issue of [arms] control can be resolved if there is goodwill. There are clearly technical and political aspects to this problem, and it is politics that has the final say,"  Gorbachev stressed.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Ryabkov: US Provided No Proof of Russia's Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    In September, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Russia of violating the treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry said US accusations were groundless, adding Washington did not present any evidence to support its claims.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October that, before the INF deal, US missile capabilities had already included air- and sea-launched missiles, while the Soviet Union had not developed such weapons. As the INF banned land-based missile launchers, the disarmament was done unilaterally by the Soviet Union.

    In turn, Russia created its own air- and sea-launched missiles to catch up with the US missile capabilities, the president said. Moscow has complied with and will comply with all the terms of earlier pacts until its partners do, Vladimir Putin added.

    Related:

    Ryabkov: US Provided No Proof of Russia's Alleged INF Treaty Violations
    Russia May Prepare Adequate Response If US Withdraws From INF Treaty
    Iskander Systems Developer Takes INF Treaty Into Account When Creating New Arms
    Reports Proposed Bill Will Violate INF Treaty Are 'Nonsense' - GOP Congressman
    US-Russia INF Treaty Dispute Promotes 'Irrational Competition' - Advocacy Group
    Tags:
    disarmament, diplomacy, political will, missiles, row, INF treaty, Vladimir Putin, Rex Tillerson, Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok