Register
21:11 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold crossed out posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2017.

    Trump May Need to Build a 'Fortress' to Protect Staff in New Jerusalem Embassy

    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    The expected announcement by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could well be the easiest part of the entire exercise - Dr. Julian Richards, of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, told Sputnik that the building could become a "magnet" for terrorist attacks.

    While it is a move that may impact decades of diplomacy and potentially trigger unrest in the Middle East, the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem is expected to be a year-long process of switching operations away from Tel Aviv.

    ​In remarks to be delivered from the White House on December 6, the US president will say his decision is based on ancient history and current political realities. Many Israeli government offices are in Jerusalem — although no other country has its embassy there.

    Trump may not however be aware of the enormity of the job ahead, or indeed, the practicalities in building what will have to be the most secure and protected embassies in the world.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
    © AFP 2017/ Jack Guez
    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.

    Officials from the state department will start the process of planning and building, while construction of a modern embassy anywhere in the world would normally take three or four years at least, and Jerusalem will be no exception, a former British government intelligence and security adviser told Sputnik.

    Dr. Julian Richards, of the Center for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, voiced his surprise over the move, describing it as a "curious decision."

    "Aside from the new embassy being a physical and spiritual magnet for terrorist attacks, it will cost a huge amount of money to build in a secure way," he told Sputnik.

    "The second problem is embassies are not supposed to be fortresses excluding people, but local points of contact in which the visiting state can become immersed and connected with the host country. There has been a gradual move away from this traditional idea of diplomacy towards one where embassies are disconnected and massively fortified bunkers.

    "I can't see how a US Embassy in Jerusalem can be anything else at this time, and I wouldn't want to be among the personnel chosen to work there," Dr. Richards added.

    An Israeli border police officer stands guard outside in Jerusalem's Old City Friday, July 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean
    Shifting Escalation to Another Level: Trump to Relocate US Embassy in Israel
    ​The United States sparked controversy after spending $1 billion creating a new embassy in London on a former industrial site south of the River Thames — a project started in 2008. The building is expected to be formally opened by Mr. Trump in 2018.

    It took the decision after its 1950s-era building in central London was deemed too small, outdated and hard to defend from security threats. The new structure in Nine Elms sits 100 feet from the street, and features an anti-ram barrier and bomb-proof exterior to prevent potential attacks. 

    Related:

    Iran's Supreme Leader, Hamas Blast US Plan to Relocate Its Embassy to Jerusalem
    Shifting Escalation to Another Level: Trump to Relocate US Embassy in Israel
    Jordan Mobilizes Muslim States Amid Possible US Embassy Relocation to Jerusalem
    Hamas Warns US Against Relocating Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, bad diplomacy, US Embassy, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Palestinian Territories, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok