21:25 GMT +305 December 2017
    A picture shows a mural depicting the emblem of the Islamic State (IS) group as Iraqi forces, backed by fighters from the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units), advance through Hawija on October 5, 2017, after retaking the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters.

    Misdirected Western Funds in Syria Could 'Finance Return' of Daesh

    © AFP 2017/ Ahmad Al-Rubaye
    Opinion
    290

    BBC Panorama documentary Jihadis You Pay For claimed December 4 a British Foreign Office scheme funding a civilian police force in Syria resulted in cash being handed directly to violent extremists. Loretta Napoleoni, a leading analyst on terrorist financing, spoke exclusively to Sputnik about the scandal.

    Loretta Napoleoni is a bestselling author, and authority on terrorist financing. She advises several governments and international organizations on counter-terrorism and combating financing of extremist networks. Her most recent work is Merchants of Men, a book documenting how post-9/11 Western foreign policy is responsible an explosion in kidnapping and people trafficking. 

    Sputnik: What did you make of the exposure?

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    US-Backed Rebels Sell Guns to Daesh - Former Security Head of Base in Syria

    Loretta Napoleoni: I'm not surprised at all. These things happen all the time. It's impossible to control how such money's distributed once it gets to its destination — especially in a country like Syria. The United Nations very openly acknowledges a vast percentage of the aid it distributes — as much as 35 percent — ends up in the coffers of armed organizations. No country can send aid with 100 percent certainty none of it will be misused.

    Still, for the average Western citizen, this is probably shocking — they assume the government is funding the good guys, but the truth is there are no good guys to fund. If an armed organization pledges to fight Daesh, which does not automatically make them a legitimate army. These are all outlaw groups.

    Sputnik: How do incidents like this happen?

    Loretta Napoleoni: The West is fighting wars by proxy. The alternative is you get your own people involved, which no one wants. The trade-off is you don't control how money is spent — and once they're distributed, you have no idea who'll use them, because you're not on the ground yourself.

    In the case of the anti-Soviet jihad in Afghanistan in the 1980s, the entire system of funding was delegated to the Pakistani secret service. In Syria, there's no centralization like that — money just gets poured into any group governments form a connection with. As a result, the phenomenon reported by Panorama is likely to be more frequent.

    Of course, Pakistan's secret service enriched themselves along the way, stealing a massive amount of money — but at the end of the day, it was a single centralized body. In Syria, we have absolutely no idea where money given to the Kurds has gone, for instance.  

    Sputnik: How do you rate media coverage of the Syrian crisis?

    © RIA Novosti.
    “The price of a mistake is death.” A veteran reminiscences about the Soviet-Afghan war.

    Loretta Napoleoni: The coverage has been very poor, largely because media organizations don't have people on the ground there. The situation is complex and they lack access to decent inside information — although even people in Syria are unsure about what's really happening.

    ​I don't think we've ever been in a situation like this, historically speaking — getting reporters into the country is almost impossible, so outlets rely on people who live locally who may not be telling the truth, whether that's via the conscious spread of propaganda, or simply relaying incorrect information they've heard.

    For instance, Daesh's leadership has, technically speaking, disappeared from Syria — but they could in fact be hiding in the tribal, Bedouin-dominated regions of the country, regrouping and preparing for their return. Of course, you don't read that in media, because there's no definitive proof of that.

    Western media's biased approach to covering the situation in Aleppo is clearly aimed at destabilizing Syria and damaging the interests of Iran and Russia, journalist Sebastiano Caputo told Sputnik Italy
    © AFP 2017/ BULENT KILIC
    Mainstream Media's Fake News About Aleppo Designed to 'Destabilize Syria'

    Sputnik: Do you think Daesh will return to Syria?

    Loretta Napoleoni: Not at the moment — Russia remains involved, and the Assad government has reconquered the territory it's lost, but it doesn't mean everything that happened before won't happen again. This money could, one way or another, finance the next insurrection — the return of the caliphate. It's quite upsetting.

    News

