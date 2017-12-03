Register
10:01 GMT +304 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Heart

    Future of Organ Transplants: Will We 3D-Print Hearts to Save Lives?

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    320

    December 3 marks 50 years since the first heart transplant ever was performed in South Africa. This operation revolutionized the field of cardiology and allowed the lives of thousands of people to be prolonged. Sputnik Mundo talked with specialists about how this vital organ will be transplanted in the near future.

    The first heart transplant was performed by Christian Barnard on December 3, 1967, in South Africa. It revolutionized the health sector.

    Today, patients with heart transplants live 17-20 years longer on average. The longest case of a heart transplant patient was 36 years.

    Dimpna Albert, a pediatric cardiologist and transplant coordinator at the Val-d'Ebron Mother and Child Hospital in Barcelona discussed with Sputnik Mundo how these figures indicate the great progress made since the first successful human heart transplantation took place. 

    Sleep
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Tossing and Turning at Night? You Could Be at Risk of a Heart Attack, Study Says
    According to Albert the emergence of new drugs to combat infectious diseases and rejection of the transplanted organ have significantly increased survival rates.

    Today, heart transplants gives people under the age of 65 suffering from cardiomyopathy or heart attacks an opportunity to live better lives.

    "Medicine is constantly moving forward. As I say to my patients, survival was very low 20 years ago. Now it is 20 years, and in another 20 years it may reach 40," Albert said.

    While many other organs are already being printed on 3D printers in the case of the heart it is not going to happen anytime soon.

    "Other organs, such as the liver, can replicate. The liver grows, therefore, in order to transplant it, small pieces of liver are cut from mothers and fathers and placed in children. In such cases it is also possible to create organs using three-dimensional technology. But not in the case of the heart," the doctor said.

    A couple
    CC0
    Fatal Attraction: One in 100 Men's Heart Attacks Happen During or Just After Sex
    Currently, there are mechanical devices known as "artificial hearts" that can be used for short periods of time while the patient waits for an organ; for example, the SynCardia, which is used in some clinics. But such devices have a long way to go until they are able to keep patients alive for long periods of time. 

    "Stem cells, treatment and the creation of a new organ of the heart have not been achieved, because it is not just a muscle: you need to synchronize the muscles with the rhythm," the scientist added.

    Roberto Canessa, a Uruguayan child cardiologist, told Sputnik that one of the main problems is the long waiting list for organs exacerbated by a lack of donors. Under some legislation, such as Uruguayan or Spanish, all persons over the age of 18 are automatically registered as donors unless they express disagreement.

    However, in Uruguay the situation is different with respect to children; however there are organizations that work to ensure that the law treats minors in the same way as adults with regard to organ donation. There have been a number of alarming cases in this country and in Argentina on this issue.

    "This is a matter of awareness, because everyone is ready to receive a heart, but not everyone agrees to give it away. This organ needs to be taken while it still beats. So it is about the philosophical and ethical aspects of the issue and opinion of the people needs to be respected,” Canessa said.

    Related:

    Mental Health at Work: 'Extremely Important' UK Report 'Brings Visibility'
    Antibiotic Resistance Could Kill Modern Medicine, UK Health Chief Warns
    Google Develops New Health Tool to Better Understand Disease Trends
    Om, Yeah! American Heart Association Says Meditation Could Prevent Heart Disease
    New Wonder Drug Brings Major Breakthrough in Battle Against Heart Disease
    Tags:
    health, organs, 3D bioprinter, interview, cardiovascular disease, heart, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok