Register
15:20 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    A man walks past the offices of Appleby in St Helier, Jersey, Britain November 7, 2017

    Paradise Papers: 'The Discovery of the 21st Century' or a Mere PR Stunt?

    © REUTERS/ Darren Staples
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 13501

    The most surprising thing about the Paradise Papers leak is that it hasn't exposed any wrongdoing, while it has shed light on "legal tax optimization," analysts have told Sputnik, adding that the disclosure cannot be equated to the Panama Papers. It appears that the EU is interested in scapegoating offshore shell companies under British patronage.

    It's not appropriate to equate the Paradise Papers with the Panama Papers while at the same time trying to convince the general public that tax optimization is a crime, Eric Verhaeghe the former chair of the association for employment l'APEC (Association Pour l'Emploi des Cadres) and founder of innovation group Parménide told Sputnik France.

    The scholar slammed the French daily newspaper Le Monde for confusing tax evasion with tax optimization.

    "[Le Monde] depicts the people following the letter of the law as pariahs," Verhaeghe said. "In the first place one needs to examine law texts, instead of blaming people. Le Monde does not have any scruples about spreading  fake news and confuses the concepts of immoral, but in some cases, legal tax optimization with tax evasion."

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery 70th parade in Hyde Park in London, Britain, October 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Her Majesty's Revenue Service: How Queen Elizabeth Invested in Firm That Targeted Mentally Ill
    According to the scholar, the EU is interested in fanning the flames of the Paradise Papers exposure.

    "The Paradise Papers is the way to put tax havens under British patronage on display," the scholar underscored. "This is the practice of choosing a 'scapegoat' to divert attention away from the European countries involved in tax optimization."

    Verhaeghe pointed out that the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) is due to be held in early December in order to make a decision not to include EU countries on the "tax havens black list."

    While Luxembourg, Holland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein are the real offshore patrons they are not mentioned in the recent exposure, he highlighted.

    "In France, there are two polar political reactions. One is: 'Look! This proves that there is a caste of crooks!' I am personally outraged that the newspaper Le Monde supports this populist 'all-are-crooks' slogan. The second reaction is completely hypocritical: 'Uh-oh… it is necessary to fight against it'."

    Britain's Prince Charles
    © AP Photo/
    Paradise Papers: Prince Charles’s Private Estate Invested Millions in Offshores
    Verhaeghe explains  the hypocrisy in that every year the EU passes laws allowing tax optimization in European countries: "Everyone knows that the richest people create family holdings for tax optimization," the scholar stressed. "Those who shout about the need to fight [against it] adopted French laws that allow one to evade taxes."

    For his part, Jean-Baptiste Boone, a researcher at the Institute for Research in Economic and Fiscal Issues (IREF), rhetorically asked  whether the Paradise Paper disclosure is "the discovery of the 21st century" or just a PR stunt.

    This journalistic investigation has more in common with a marketing campaign  than an in-depth analysis, he believes.

    "It has been staged as a marketing action: exposures are given out in little bits in order to keep the reader captivated," Boone told Sputnik. "I do not understand  what exactly they want to accuse the individuals and firms mentioned [in the documents] of. If they want to act as moral zealots, it is worth recalling that French journalists are among those professionals who benefit the most from tax optimization."

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury England, Friday April 21, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Lawmakers Call for UK Queen to Divulge Cash Flow After Paradise Papers Leak
    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, investigative journalist David Marchant, editor of OffshoreAlert.com shares a similar stance: "It's embarrassing for the individuals, the companies and Appleby itself but it's not telling me anything I didn't know already… I haven't really seen any evidence of wrongdoing, that's been the most surprising element for me."

    Marchant like Eric Verhaeghe also believes that the Panama Papers leak and the Paradise Papers exposure cannot be equated: "Appleby is a significantly more credible law firm than Mossack Fonseca. I would expect Mossack Fonseca to have a plethora of sleazy clients."

    In early November the US-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), as well as multiple media outlets, published materials, based on the leaked database of powerful individuals' and corporations' offshore activities.

    The database includes 13.4 million documents, most of which originated from Bermuda-based law firm Appleby, with information about a number of prominent figures including members of US President Donald Trump's administration, the British royal family, as well as the companies Apple and Uber.

    The files include emails, bank statements, court documents and client records dating from 1950 to 2016. The leak is even bigger than the Panama Papers, a collection of 11.5 million documents stolen from the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca and published in 2016. The Panama Papers revealed alleged illegal financial practices of officials and public figures from various countries.

    In its official media statement which followed the exposure, Appleby highlighted that the firm has not done anything unlawful.

    "It is a patchwork quilt of unrelated allegations with a clear political agenda and movement against offshore," the statement stressed, adding that Appleby "was not the subject of a leak but of a serious criminal act" — an illegal computer hack.  

    Related:

    Lawmakers Call for UK Queen to Divulge Cash Flow After Paradise Papers Leak
    Family Business: Swedish Royals Entangled in Paradise Papers
    Paradise Papers: Oxford and Cambridge Invested Millions in Offshore Funds
    Paradise Papers: Prince Charles’s Private Estate Invested Millions in Offshores
    Paradise Papers: Formula One Champion Avoided Tax on Private Jet
    Paradise Papers Reveal How Apple Found New Tax Haven After Crackdown in Ireland
    Paradise Papers: Russia's Sibur Surprised With Biased Coverage of Its Affairs
    Tags:
    exposures, tax avoidance, leak, tax evasion, Paradise Papers, Panama papers, Le Monde, Uber, Apple, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, Bermuda, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok