Register
00:31 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Iran's domestically designed and built Qaher (Conqueror) F-313 fighter jet is unveiled during a ceremony in a warehouse in Tehran on February 2, 2013

    US Sanctions Affected Iran, But Not the Way Washington Planned

    © AFP 2017/ YOUNES KHANI / MEHR NEWS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    51676192

    US sanctions imposed on Tehran following the 1979 Revolution became the catalyst for Iran's technological development, especially in the field of armaments and aviation, military analyst Seyyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm told Sputnik, arguing that Washington would have never enforced sanctions against Iran if it had known what consequences it would have.

    US legacy warplanes still remain in Iran's service despite decades of sanctions, Seyyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm, Iranian military analyst and political commentator told Sputnik Persian.

    "The Americans thought that two years after the revolution [of 1979] in the conditions of war with a neighboring country [Iraq], which was supported by 37 states, Iran and its Air Force would inevitably give in," Khoshcheshm said. "But as we can see, their calculations proved to be wrong. This is the same now: the goals that the US wants to achieve by changing the regime in [Tehran] cannot be compared with those problems that could stem from sanctions and the absence of American firms in Iran."

    There are a number of US anti-Iran sanctions still in force, in particular those concerning the country's armaments and aviation.

    View of the Tehran, Iran
    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    New US Sanctions on Tehran May Boost Position of Iran's Conservatives
    The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force's aircraft are outdated, consisting of F-4, F-5 (designed by the US in 1950s), F-7 (the Chinese analogue of old Soviet MiG-21 aircraft produced in the 1950s-60s), F-14, Su-20, Su-24, Su-25 and MiG-29 (the jet fighter designed in the USSR in the 1970s). Furthermore, many of jets possessed by the IRI Air Force are grounded.     

    The question then arises how the Islamic Republic copes with the maintenance of weapons under US sanctions and why Washington refused to service the US-made aircraft.

    Khoshcheshm explained that during the Iran-Iraq War (1980 — 1988) which followed the 1979 Revolution and the severance of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Washington by then President James Carter, the US did whatever it took to disrupt Iran's efforts to get the equipment, spare parts and maintenance technology for its aircraft.

    "[Washington] extended the sanctions regime [against Tehran] and forced the international community to exert further pressure Iran," the military analyst recalled. "All over the world, Iranian pilots are known as professionals. However, due to the shortage of spare parts for aircraft, Iran faced problems while exploiting the aviation equipment."

    A picture taken on January 18, 2016 shows vehicles driving on a street in front of the Azadi Tower in the capital Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Still in the Deep Freeze: No Immediate Thaw in Sight Between US, Iran - Analyst
    However, the Iranians managed to find a way through their problems: the Islamic Republic began to design and produce the spare parts they needed through reverse engineering. According to Khoshcheshm, many spares for American equipment were manufactured in Iran and installed on US-made aircraft.

    The political commentator highlighted that because of the continuation of sanctions, this technology was further developed. As a result, "the country, which previously could not produce even a bullet, has reached high [technological] levels, so that even the US expresses its concern over Iranian missiles," he pointed out.

    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    Missiles are displayed by the Iranian army in a military parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Saturday, April 18, 2015

    As for the IRI Air Force, the Islamic Republic is currently manufacturing not only the details for aircraft maintenance but also designing and producing its own equipment: For example, at present Iran is one of only a handful of countries that produce ground and airborne radars; and many of country's US-made planes radars have been replaced.

    The aircraft armaments have also been modernized: "This applies to laser bombs, heavy 'smart' bombs such as the "Qased" [a 1000 kg Iran-developed munition]," the military analyst stressed, adding that thermal guidance missiles and other aircraft weapons have also been substantially modernized in the country.

    Khoshcheshm opined that the sanctions turned out to be a catalyst for technological development of the Islamic Republic.

    "Due to sanctions, Iran has achieved great results in reverse engineering, especially in the defense industry," the commentator highlighted. "Iran has become one of the most developed countries in this sector."

    The new Iranian long range missile Khoramshahr (front) is displayed during the annual military parade marking the anniversary of the outbreak of its devastating 1980-1988 war with Saddam Hussein's Iraq, on September 22,2017 in Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Efficient Deterrence: Iran's New Khorramshahr IRBM is a Response to US Threats
    He pointed out that in 2011 Iran intercepted and successfully landed an American RQ-170 drone on its territory.

    "Over two years… an improved Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of that type was created, and the production of drones was launched," Khoshcheshm said. "The Iranian model can be used both for military and reconnaissance purposes, as well as for intercepting enemy targets, while the US [UAV] can only conduct reconnaissance."

    However, according to the commentator, manufacturing of weapons is primarily triggered not by accompanying economic benefits but by the strategic necessity.

    "From the outset of the Islamic Revolution, the US tried to achieve its goals by imposing sanctions against Iran," Khoshcheshm underscored. "In fact, if the Americans knew… that Iran would be able to produce various aviation simulators and aircraft and reach the level of development so that it would be able to create helicopters, including the Bell helicopter while being subjected to sanctions, they would have never imposed restrictions against Iran."  

    Related:

    Germany, UK, France Agree Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Preserved - Sigmar Gabriel
    What is Behind Macron's Current Stance on Iran Nuclear Deal?
    Riyadh Calls for Emergency Arab League Meeting Over 'Iran’s Interference'
    Iran Refutes Allegations of Involvement in Bahrain Oil Pipeline Blast
    Iran's Su-22 Warplane Crashes – Revolutionary Guard Corps
    Iran’s Nuclear Program Growing Smaller Under IAEA Close Scrutiny – Amano
    Tags:
    warplanes, missiles, helicopter, drones, RQ-170 Sentinel, MiG-21, F-4, MiG-29, 1979 Islamic Revolution, NATO, US Department of Defense (DoD), Jimmy Carter, Iran, United States, Russia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok