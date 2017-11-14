Register
20:18 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya

    The European Union is Laying the Groundwork for Extremism – Analyst

    © AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1186 0 0

    A study published by the London-based Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has revealed that EU members are using laws aimed at traffickers and smugglers to criminalize humanitarian work. Liz Fekete, Director of the Institute of Race Relations and head of its European Research Program, gave her thoughts on the matter in an interview with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: Why do EU authorities target aid groups in the first place?

    Liz Fekete: I think the reason is because we have what is called a deterrent asylum policy in Europe.

    Since the summer of 2015 and intensification of the refugee crisis, particularly in the Mediterranean, […] they have pulled out resources from the search-and-rescue missions in the Mediterranean, which means that the NGOs stepped in to do what our government should be doing, which is saving lives. 

    READ MORE: UN Calls for Action as Syrian Refugee Crisis Hits Gruesome Milestone

    […] If you want the refugee crisis to stop at the gateway of Europe, if you don't want the refugees to come, then you've got to stop the humanitarian workers from actually doing the job of government.

    So I think that they want to push a humanitarian effort back so that they continue their deterrent asylum policy.

    Sputnik: From the legal point of view, do these measures contradict international law?

    Liz Fekete: […]Even just as importantly, it is the violation of the European Convention on Human Rights, it is the violation of everything Europe is meant to stand for.

    Europe likes to see itself as a kind of leader in the world – the EU is a place of the enlightenment, the EU is a place where humanitarianism and individual's rights were born, so the point is that here we have a classic example of law and morality colliding.

    Sputnik: Do you believe that the situation can contribute to the growth of far-right movements in the region?

    Liz Fekete: […] A kind of comments made by [EU] Interior Ministers which are basically accusing the NGOs of [colluding] with traffickers and migrants — all of this is feeding the far-right and amplifying their message. 

    We have a major contradiction here: the EU funds counter-extremism projects all around Europe, it says it is against extremism and radicalization but actually what it is doing is laying the groundwork for extremism.

    We are very worried about that and we hope the European Commission is going to come back to us; we have written to them and we are awaiting their reply. 

    Related:

    Refugee Crisis: Inflow of Migrants 'Boosts Sentiments of Xenophobia' in Greece
    'Political Scandal': German Women's Shelters Lack Resources Amid Refugee Crisis
    Refugee Crisis Thunders On: Italy Can't Take Strain, Austrian Troops on Standby
    Over 131,000 Migrants Arrive in Europe by Sea in 2017 - UN Migration Agency
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, extremism, government, violation, migrants, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok