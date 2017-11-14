The Sins of the Father: France Decides the Fate of Terrorists' Families Abroad

The French Ministry of Armed Forces has pledged to deal with "each separate case" on possible return to France of families of jihadists who were killed in Syria and Iraq. This is little more than a lip-service statement, Alain Marsaud, former MP and ex-head of Central Service for Combating Terrorism under Paris Prosecutor's Office, told Sputnik.

Former French MP and ex-head of Central Service for Combating Terrorism under Paris Prosecutor's Office Alain Marsaud said that "under pressure of human rights organizations, [France] pretends that it is carrying out selection [in order to separate the criminals from the uninvolved].

"But in reality, [French President Macron] and all the others would like all of these jihadists' families to stay where they are so that they can avoid dealing with this issue," Marsaud said.

He recalled that earlier on Tuesday, he sent a letter to the Elysee Palace, warning Macron that he will bear "serious responsibility if one of these people, an adult or a minor, upon returning to France and being accepted in accordance with the rules and human rights, commits an act of irreparable stupidity, such as murder."

© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau French police secure a street as members of special forces carried out counter-terrorism swoop at different locations in Argenteuil, a suburb in northern Paris, France, July 21, 2016

According to the letter, "… it would be difficult for the French President to recover from the consequences."

When asked to comment on France's Ministry of Armed Forces, Florence Parly said that the more jihadists killed in Raqqa the better. However, Marsaud described it as a hypocritical statement aimed at reassuring the country's public opinion.

"This statement is made for the public. France will try to do so that no one could return: neither jihadists nor their wives, who were also involved in the crimes, nor the children of the jihadists, even if they are not to blame," he said.

Claiming that about 20 jihadists have already secretly returned to France, Marsaud expressed doubt that the return of other jihadists will be "on a case-by-case basis."

READ MORE: France Faces High Terrorism Threat Risk Two Years After Paris Attacks — Minister

He said that the current French government is showing "a realistic approach at the end of the day" and that "it is less naive than the country's previous government."

"It will at least try to prevent the return of jihadists, their wives and their children [to France]. Believe me, our special forces have already begun work so that only a few jihadists could return," Marsaud concluded.