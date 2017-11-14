Register
09:34 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Central Bank of Russia

    Journalist: HuffPost Removes Story Challenging ‘Religious’ Belief in Russiagate

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4143790

    A respected journalist and contributor to the liberal news outlet and blog Huffington Post says that the organization deleted his article criticizing the weak basis for allegations that Russian actors interfered in the 2016 US presidential election because it interfered with their “religion” of blaming Russia for the Democrats’ humiliating defeat.

    Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan of Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines spoke to Joe Lauria, the journalist who claims to have had his article deleted. Lauria, a veteran journalist currently affiliated with Consortium News, has also worked for major newspapers in four countries, perhaps most notably as the Wall Street Journal's correspondent to the United Nations.

    The meat of the deleted essentially explained how "the Clinton campaign and the DNC, now we know they're the same thing, paid for the opposition research done by Christopher Steele, the former MI-6 agent," Lauria explained, referring to the infamous dodgy dossier alleging collusion between Donald Trump and Russian actors, as well as detailing the then-Republican candidate's sexual appetites.

    "These two paid for opposition research, projects that are both unverified and largely discredited. [The research was] used as the basis, by the admission of both [former FBI Director] James Comey and [former DNI Director] James Clapper, for the infamous January 6 intelligence assessment by only three agencies and analysts, which claimed that Russia had hacked and influenced their election."

    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds his first meeting with heads of federal law enforcement components at the Justice Department. in Washington U.S., February 9, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Ex-CIA Officer: Page Testimony May Entangle Jeff Sessions in 'Russia Gate' Net

    "Think about the fact that opposition research paid for by the Democrats lined up as the basis of a US intelligence agency's assessment," Lauria said. "Christopher Steele was an MI6 agent, but he was working in opposition research, which is totally different. What he writes is not verified by anybody — it is political dirt, and that dirt was turned into an assessment by an intelligence agency that Russia interfered with the election."

    Having exposed some holes in the flimsy Russiagate narrative, said Lauria, he published the article. "I posted this article on November 7 to the Huffington Post website. I did that because I am a contributor, I've been 10 years a contributor at the Huffington Post. Their contributors are allowed, as it was in the early days of the Huffington Post, to post directly onto the website."

    "An editor does review [the article] within 24 hours generally, and they decide whether it will be promoted [to the front page] or left alone. But sometimes, they will censor it! I found this out because 23 hours after I posted this article, and it was shared 121 times, it mysteriously disappeared. I found out from someone on Facebook — I did not hear a word from anyone at the Huffington Post."

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    New York Principal Caught Plagiarizing Huffington Post in Note to Teachers

    This is, according to Lauria, quite the journalism no-no. "I have worked in journalism for a long, long time: six years as a correspondent to the Wall Street Journal, six years for the Boston Globe, 10 years at the Times of London as a reporter for their investigative unit. There's a newsroom rule, that when you fully retract an article, which is a serious step, you must contact the writer and find out what happened and give him a chance to defend it."

    "That never happened. It was not due process, I never heard a word from them. The first thing I heard that was anything about why they did it was a BuzzFeed reporter posted on Twitter a statement that they gave him when he asked them why it was pulled down. And the statement says there were 'multiple factual inaccuracies and misleading claims.'"

    Carter Page, an adviser to U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, speaks at the graduation ceremony for the New Economic School in Moscow, Russia. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pavel Golovkin
    Russia Gate Saga Continues: Trump Adviser Page's Latest Revelations

    Of course, the statement did not mention what these inaccuracies and misleading claims were. "So I wrote back to this reporter at BuzzFeed and asked him: 'Did you ask what those inaccuracies and misleading claims were?' He ignored me. I asked him if he would speak to me if he was going to write something about this to get my side of the story — he ignored me."

    "This is about the story and not about me. They have nothing against me personally; they don't want this story up there… we can only conclude that, in the absence of any reason… this story challenged their religious beliefs in the Russiagate story. As all zealots do, they are resistant to facts and reason and sources that dissent about what they believe in. If someone attacks your religion, you are not going to listen to them. You aren't interested in the facts, and this is why it cannot appear on your website."

    Related:

    Russia's Kaspersky Lab Hopes to Continue Working With Barclays in UK
    Trump: 'Having a Good Relationship With Russia is a Great, Great Thing'
    Matt Drudge Slams Washington Post Over Allegations of Being a Russian Shill
    Putin Describes US Restrictions on Russian Media as an ‘Attack on Free Speech’
    Tit for Tat: Putin Promises Reciprocal Action if US Targets Russian Media
    Tags:
    Russia gate, Huffington Post, Christopher Steele, Joe Lauria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok