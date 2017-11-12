US Revives Cold War Policy by Going After RT – Alex Beinstein

Radio Sputnik: How did we get to this situation then?
Alex Beinstein: I think it’s just bad policy in Washington, continuing the Cold War policy even though it ended… Unless Russia attacked the United States, which I think it isn’t going to, we should get over this feeling of trying to control everything Russia does. I just think that’s a lot of ego, it’s a lot of this Anglo-American policy of trying to control countries around the world. And quite frankly, it’s just doesn’t work – just look at how the British Empire collapsed…
Turkey and Saudi Arabia are our allies, that’s fine, but there’s no moral high ground of saying ‘Saudi Arabia is our friends but you’re friends with Syria or Iran.’ I mean, it’s not like Saudi Arabia is morally superior to those two countries. It’s just that we have different interests and we have to find a way to reconcile these interests.
Radio Sputnik: How legal is this move from the point of the US Constitution?
Radio Sputnik: How have we come to this point where such a piece of legislation can be used against a modern 21st century media outlet?
Alex Beinstein: It’s not so unusual in terms of the Constitution and invoking legislation that was passed 60-70 years before. I just think that the whole framework that Washington is operating at – to keep making Russia the devil and we’re the saints – I just think that it’s a lot grayer than that. And I think that it’s actually possible that we can be friends.
