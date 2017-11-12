Register
20:36 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants in a rally and a march to mark the 100th anniversary of the October Revolution, Moscow

    LISTEN: Leading Historian Talks Sputnik Through Earth-Shattering Events of 1917

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3464100

    The Russian Revolution, which overthrew the Tsar and led to Soviet rule, sent reverberations across the world in 1917 and beyond. Professor Geoffrey Roberts of Ireland's University College Cork, who has written extensively on Soviet history and foreign relations, talks Radio Sputnik through the events of 100 years ago.

    The Russian Revolution in 1917 changed the course of world history and set in motion the development of the Soviet Union, which existed from 1922 to 1991. In conversation with Radio Sputnik, Professor Geoffrey Roberts, a world authority on Soviet history who has written books including "Stalin's General: The Life of Georgy Zhukov," discusses the role of the Provisional Government, Lenin and the Bolsheviks in bringing about Soviet rule.

    Sputnik: In 1913, the Tsarist authorities had more or less scattered the respective revolutionaries to the winds. Lenin was in Zurich, Stalin was exiled in Siberia; Lenin had told his wife that a revolution wouldn't happen in his lifetime, but nevertheless not one but two did. So, why did the revolutions that occurred in February and October 1917 actually happen? Was there any significance in their timing?

    Geoffrey Roberts: The revolution happened in the context of the First World War, that's the overarching context of the revolution. There is an argument among historians, "Would there have been any revolution at all, without the First World War?" Some people argue that, other people argue, "There would have been a revolution sooner or later," there would have been a repeat of the 1905 revolution in Russia, [that] all the signs were there that there was going to be another revolutionary outburst.

    Soldiers of the 1917 February Revolution. Petrograd streets. (File)
    © Sputnik/
    Soldiers of the 1917 February Revolution. Petrograd streets. (File)
    What you can say for certain is that the First World War shaped the nature of the revolution that did occur in Russia in 1917. It shaped it into being a very violent revolution, into a set of circumstances in which the Bolsheviks were able to take advantage of the popular mood and the process of radicalization. One thing about the Bolsheviks in 1917 – this is key to their popularity and their political success – is that they were the anti-war party, they were the pro-peace party. They wanted to end Russia's part in the war.

    Most of the other parties in Russia, including moderate socialist elements, were in favor of continuing the war because they saw the war as being a war of national defense. The Bolsheviks saw it as being an imperialist, capitalist war; they wanted the whole war to come to an end and the way they saw that happening was by Russia stopping its part of the war.

    May Day Demonstration in Svetlanovskaya Street of Vladivostok in 1917. (File)
    © Sputnik/
    May Day Demonstration in Svetlanovskaya Street of Vladivostok in 1917. (File)
    Sputnik: In 1917, was there any chance of the monarchists making a comeback, either through a restoration of Nicholas II or an alternative candidate?

    Geoffrey Roberts: Not in 1917 and 1918 although having said that, of course the Bolsheviks believed that there was that possibility because as you know, the Tsar and his family were murdered by the Bolsheviks in 1918. They were murdered because the Bolsheviks feared that Nicholas II could become the figurehead of an anti-Bolshevik revolt in Russia, that there could be a comeback for the monarchy.

    There is an ongoing debate about the circumstances in which the Tsar was executed. There are different views about who ordered the execution, who has the prime responsibility for the execution. My view is that Lenin and the central Bolshevik leadership wanted to put Nicholas II on trial, they wanted a show trial.

    Communist supporter carries the red flag as others carry a banner declaring Long Live the 88th Anniversary of the October Revolution, during the rally to commemorate the Bolshevik Revolution, marking a long-sacred former holiday that was an official working day for the first time in decades in Moscow, Monday, Nov. 7, 2005.
    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Revisiting the October Revolution of 1917
    What happened in 1918, in the context of a developing civil war situation in Russia is that the Tsar was imprisoned by the Bolsheviks in Ekaterinburg. Ekaterinburg was cut off by anti-Bolshevik forces and the local Bolsheviks were cut off from communication with Moscow. So, the local Bolsheviks actually took the decision to execute the Tsar and the family rather than let the Tsar fall into the hands of the Bolsheviks' enemies. Having said that, Lenin and the Bolshevik leadership were fully supportive of that decision to execute the Tsar, so the Bolsheviks certainly feared that the Tsar could make a comeback. 

    I think those fears were probably exaggerated but having said that, the civil war itself was a close-run thing. The Bolsheviks' opponents during the civil were a very diverse group, they certainly included supporters of the monarchy, supporters of some kind of Tsarist restoration. Depending on how the civil war developed, it's quite possible that had the Bolsheviks lost the civil war, one possible outcome would have been the restoration of the monarchy. Probably not the restoration of autocracy, I don't think that was possible, but some kind of constitutional monarchy was certainly within the realms of possibility but not in 1917, 1918. I think in 1919 or 1920, that's when it was much more of a real possibility.

    Alexander Kerensky
    © Sputnik/
    Alexander Kerensky
    Sputnik: Looking at [Prime Minister of the Provisional Government Alexander] Kerensky and his supporters, why did they fail to hold onto the reins of power? From such an unpromising situation, what made Lenin so successful?

    Geoffrey Roberts: There were different versions of the Provisional Government; Kerensky's was the last, the third coalition of the Provisional Government. They had a very difficult task on their hands. Their basic priority was to consolidate the democratic revolution that had overthrown the Tsar, but at the same time they wanted to stabilize the economic situation. Also, they wanted to continue to fight the war and what they were facing was a radical upheaval. You could say that Kerensky and the Provisional Government were a reforming force within a situation of revolutionary upheaval and this situation of revolutionary upheaval favored the Bolsheviks not the reformer-socialists like Kerensky.

    A meeting of Bolsheviks on Dvortsovaya Square, Petrograd (St. Petersburg)
    © Sputnik/ RIA Novosti
    A meeting of Bolsheviks on Dvortsovaya Square, Petrograd (St. Petersburg)
    If you take the peasant question, the Provisional Government was quite resistant to these illegal peasant land seizures, they wanted a much more orderly process of land transfer. They wanted legality [whereas] the Bolsheviks were quite happy to support the illegal and often violent acts of the peasant. The Bolsheviks were quite happy to support strikes and factory seizures in Moscow and in Petrograd whereas the Provisional Government was trying to impose some kind of economic order because they needed that in order to continue to fight the war.

    So, I think they were trying to stabilize, take control of an ever-more radical upheaval, that was the problem and they weren't able to do it. And of course, they faced a very effective opposition in the form of the Bolsheviks and a very astute opponent in the form of Lenin and his leadership of the Bolshevik party in a particular direction.

    Related:

    'Romantic Impulse': 1917 October Revolution 100 Years On
    Romanov Duchess Urges to Learn Lessons of 1917 Revolution, Avoid Elites' Egoism
    Rossiya Segodnya Launches 1917 Revolution Project to Unite Society
    Russian Embassy in UK Reacts to Suspension of RT Twitter Account on 1917 Revolt
    Tags:
    1917 Russian Revolution, World War I, history, Vladimir Lenin, Nicholas II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok