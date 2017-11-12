Register
20:35 GMT +312 November 2017
Live
    Search
    In this undated photo, technicians lift up a sheet of human skin cells at the Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Modena in Italy

    EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Reveals How World's First Genetically Modified Skin Saved Boy

    © AP Photo/ CMR UNIMORE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    163163

    A Syria-born seven-year-old boy lost more than half of his skin due to a rare genetic disease. Maximilian Kueckelhaus, a physician at the Plastic Surgery Department of Ruhr-University Bochum, has told Sputnik about his international team's 'non-stop' work to grow genetically modified skin to ensure the boy's survival.

    Sputnik: How did you manage to achieve these breakthrough results? How do you account for such phenomenal success?

    Maximilian Kueckelhaus: It was tremendous collaboration in the first place that made it possible to save the life of a boy who'd lost approximately sixty percent of his body's surface area.

    He was in a very bad condition and we, who are all experienced plastic surgeons, basically came to the point where there was no standard treatment available to help the child.

    READ MORE: Rise of the Biohackers: Researchers Encode Malware in DNA Strands in World First

    So we decided to approach Professor Michele De Luca [of the Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia] in Italy. We asked him whether he would be willing to try his method of genetically engineering skin cells on a totally new scale that had never been done before, and he agreed.

    The group efforts of surgeons, pediatricians and scientists who have been researching the subject their entire lives made this achievement possible.

    Sputnik: How complex was the whole process of gene modification, the growing of skin and transplantation? What challenges did you face during the course of this particular procedure?

    Maximilian Kueckelhaus: It was indeed a very challenging procedure. First, we had to procure a very small skin sample and deliver it to Professor Michele De Luca's laboratory in Italy so that they could extract skin stem cells from his biopsy and continue growing them.

    They took various particles that contained information that was to be transferred to the stem cells' DNA. So they basically repaired the DNA of the stem cells so that the skin could be healthy once back on the boy.

    After the repair took place, the entire skin of the boy was grown in the laboratory, as a result of continuous work and non-stop three days and nights to get this underway.

    READ MORE: The Secret of Junk DNA: Study Confirms Human Genome is 'Product of Evolution'

    It took three to four weeks to grow human skin in the laboratory. Then this skin was transferred back to our operating team in  Bochum, Germany, where we immediately took that skin to transplant it on the boy.

    Sputnik: What is the boy’s current state? Are you continuing to examine him and observe his condition?

    Maximilian Kueckelhaus: He basically has a good quality of life and right now, he is not in the hospital. He is going back to school and he is able to play soccer and play with his friends. He for the first time, is leading a normal  life as a kid.

    Sputnik: How soon this kind of treatment would be accessible to those suffering from stem diseases?

    Maximilian Kueckelhaus: In this regard, it needs to be considered that there are many different forms of this disease, meaning that different effects on the DNA can be and each such effect needs a specific treatment.

    READ MORE: Dementia: 'There is an Upside to Knowing Your Genetic Risk'

    So in the end, more tests are needed to make it available to more patients. It is going to take a while before this would be in clinical standard procedure reality.

    Sputnik: Is this technology applicable in other medical conditions like treating burns, among other things?

    Maximilian Kueckelhaus: That's a very good point. Actually, we were so overwhelmed by the good quality of the skin that was built on the boy after the treatment that in the future, we want to look into trying to apply it to burns, because current standard treatment for burns is of pretty poor quality. You ought to spend a lifetime of a follow up, something that sometimes necessitates reconstructive surgery.

    Related:

    Woman Warrior: DNA Tests Confirm ‘Powerful’ Viking Military Leader was Female
    New DNA Technology Helps Identify New 9/11 Victim 16 Years After Attack
    Decoding the DNA: Scientists See and Touch Force That Gives Us Life (PHOTOS)
    Researchers Say It’s Possible to Build a Self-Replicating DNA Supercomputer
    Tags:
    surgeons, body, skin, method, gene, achievement, boy, scientists, disease, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Poland's Submarines
    Poland's Mighty Submarines
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok