US Journalist Pronounces Hillary Clinton 'Politically Dead'

Former Democratic National Committee interim Chair Donna Brazile has accused Hillary Clinton of rigging the 2016 democratic primary in order to ensure the presidential nomination. And according to US journalist and author Lowell Ponte, this development may indicate an attempt to save the party from Hillary’s ambitions.

Sputnik: Why has Clinton’s former supporter now turned her back on her of all times?

Lowell Ponte: Well I don’t know Donna Brazile personally, but as the interim head of the Democratic Party she doubtless sees Clinton as wrecking the party’s reputation and like any other leading democrat wants Hillary to go away. Frankly, Hillary is a megalomaniac who feels entitled to be president by hook and crook, as we say in America. She, after all, went after the American presidency twice and both times she lost to political newcomers: to Barack Obama and Donald Trump. She’s cold, she’s imperious, she’s arrogant and she’s dragging down the Democratic Party which Donna Brazile is trying to save.

Sputnik: And in what way Clinton’s actions breach US legislation law, especially in light of the Steele dossier funding and what repercussions are going to follow now do you think?

Lowell Ponte: Hillary Clinton failed to file forms about the money spent to manufacture the fictional Steele dossier by a veteran British intelligence agent. She moved this money, up to $9 million or more, through lawyers and propagandists to hide what she was doing… because it was deeply unethical and probably illegal; [it] violated all kinds of election laws per protocol in the US. Republicans are now demanding that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate all the scandals Hillary Clinton has been involved in and that’s an investigation she cannot politically survive. She’s already politically dead, or as we say, a dead man walking and talking, but nobody believes her anymore. Hillary’s own political party is now beginning to flee from her – that’s what Donna Brazile’s exit indicates — because Hillary no longer has the potential power or money or influence to coerce them. She’s not half of what she was under Bill Clinton, she’s not likely ever to be elected president seeing how much her reputation has eroded. So these rats do not want to go down with the Democratic ship.

Sputnik: What do you say about the validity of her (Hillary Clinton’s) claims about Trump-Russian collusion?

Lowell Ponte: Well she’s shown to be dishonest again and again. Remember when Congress told her they were going to subpoena her emails which were quite suspect? She immediately erased 33,000 emails rather than turn them over to Congress. Even the ones she did not erase – another 30,000 – evidence exists that she violated the national security laws thousands of times by handling classified information. By my calculation, if she was sentenced to just one day in jail for each of these criminal violations, Hillary Clinton would spend five and a half years in prison just for that.