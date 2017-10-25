Register
16:53 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Disabled person

    EU's Senior Population and Economy: 'Society is Ready for This' - Researcher

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    122

    A new study has shown that one in several elderly Europeans will be disabled or gravely ill in 30 years. One of the authors of the study, Daniela Weber, assistant professor at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, explained why this trend would not be necessarily bad in economic and social terms.

    Sputnik: Tell us more about the findings of the study. What are the main reasons behind this trend?

    Daniela Weber: We have investigated severe long-term activity limitations and we’re wondering how the trend will be, thinking that the European population is supposed to age and we’re going to have a higher share of older adults.

    We actually showed that the share of older adults with severe limitations doesn’t really change within the next 30 years and we really don’t expect big changes…. Some like to show a bit more extreme picture than others, but we can’t really expect also having more old adults, the share doesn’t change. Just in absolute numbers, we expect more older adults.

    Sputnik: Will this hit only the EU or will it be a wider phenomenon around the rest of the world?

    Daniela Weber: We did the study on 26 European countries but if we have a look at UN population projections, for instance, there are many more countries, including emerging countries, which will face this ageing trend, like demographic changes in their population structure. They’re going to expect more older adults because people tend to live longer.

    The same trend can be found when it comes to health. The share of unhealthy population doesn’t really change much and we’re not able to give any predictions on that. That’s very dependent on countries and how countries develop.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, is modern society ready to deal with this problem and how will it change the work of healthcare systems?

    Daniela Weber: Well, I think that modern society is ready for this. According to my opinion, it is not really a problem. As I mentioned, the shares are not changing, and we only have a change in absolute numbers. So definitely there is some demand on policymakers to be focused on this issue and there are definitely some challenges for healthcare systems, but overall that is not necessarily bad because older adults are not necessarily unhealthy. We just have more because the absolute numbers are increasing, but in terms of the share we won't have more.

    Sputnik: In terms of the impact on the economy, what kind of effect should we expect?

    Daniela Weber: It depends on how economies deal with this trend because if there is a change where older adults are integrated into the labor market it can have a positive effect as well on the economy. And it might not be that positive if they are excluded, of course. But, so this is dependent upon how economies and societies respond to these demographic changes.

    And I mean it is also very much dependent on how, like my colleague Sergei Scherbov did a lot of work on it, in his EIC project as well, how you properly measure this. He showed, for instance, that 65-year-olds are of much better health and are aging much better than they used to 20 years ago. So if we just look now at 65+, their percentage doesn’t change in terms of their health, justin their overall numbers. And actually what we shown or by Sergei, they are more active and have more abilities than they used to have.

    Daniela Weber is Research Scholar with the World Population Program at The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis and an assistant professor at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

    Related:

    A Step Towards Eternal Life: Scientists Find a Way to Reverse Ageing
    A Quarter of Adult Americans Have No Emergency Savings
    Tags:
    ageing, research, economy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok