Register
16:47 GMT +325 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Ethnic Rohingya men queue up for food at a temporary shelter in Bayeun, Aceh province, Indonesia.

    ‘They Will Have an Impact’: Human Rights Watch on US Sanctions Against Myanmar

    © AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    361924

    Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asian Division of Human Rights Watch, shared his perspective on the US sanctions against the leadership of Myanmar with Radio Sputnik.

    In this Friday, July 14, 2017 photo, Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) officers walk along a path ahead of journalists in Tin May village, in which Myanmar government and military claim the existence of Muslim terrorists in Buthidaung, Rakhine State, Myanmar.
    © AP Photo/ Esther Htusan
    US Revokes Aid to Myanmar Military, Eyeing Sanctions Over Rohingya Crisis
    Just a year after the United States lifted its trade sanctions against the government of Myanmar, Washington is considering re-imposing them. In a statement, the US secretary of state announced "economic options" and a "human rights law" targeting leaders involved in violence against Myanmar's Rohingya minority.

    While some believe it's already too late to solve the Rohingya crisis with sanctions, Robertson, disagrees.

    "[The sanctions] will have an impact, because the issue is holding the [Myanmarese] military accountable for what they're doing," he told Radio Sputnik. "When you're talking about putting pressure to stop the violence to allow people back from Bangladesh to their homes in Northern Rakhine state, when you're talking about protection for these people if they do return, when you're talking about ensuring that they have freedom of movement, right to livelihoods and other access to services, all of this things comes as a result of political pressure — not necessarily on the government of [Myanmar], but on the military of [Myanmar]."

    "The key is, these are not broad-based sanctions they are talking about, they are talking about specific sanctions against individuals, targeted sanctions that will focus on commanders who have blood on their hands, or those who have ordered them to engage in these atrocities," he pointed out.

    But the impact of the sanctions is far from being universally good.

    The problem with the sanctions is that there's a risk they could crush the already struggling Myanmar economy, and that the Rohingya who do return will find themselves in impoverished conditions. But the economic impact goes further, Robertson points out, because overseas companies might grow reluctant to do business in the country because of the risks involved — just when they were being drawn to the newly opened Southeast Asian nation.

    "There is concern within the business circle that the risk element of being involved in [Myanmar] is rising again. There used to be a real penalty with consumers if you operate in [Myanmar] — they would boycott you and nobody want to do business with you. […] Now we see a greater concern in the business circles that not only is the government is doing the wrong thing here, but it's not constraining the military in the way that would uphold the kind of rule of law, and transparent operation of both economy and law that investors want to see," Robertson explained.

    Related:

    Rohingya Gridlock: Amnesty Accuses Myanmar of Crimes Against Humanity
    Bangladeshi Minister to Visit Myanmar with Roadmap for Repatriation of Rohingyas
    'Stabbed to Death': HRW Blames Myanmar Army for Rape, Murder of Rohingya People
    Tags:
    Rohingya people, business, sanctions, Human Rights Watch, Myanmar, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Scoring Goals: Stunning and Hot Footballers' Wives
    Scoring Goals: Stunning and Hot Footballers' Wives
    Shame on God!
    Shame on God!
    Libya: Before and After Gaddafi
    Libya: Before and After Gaddafi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok