Register
16:54 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action, waits to be introduced during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. (File)

    Exposed: Project Veritas Takes on Mainstream Media’s ‘Coercive Nature’

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    290

    As the trust of the American people in mainstream media outlets continues to falter, controversial conservative ‘guerrilla journalist’ James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas organization have begun to release secretly recorded videos that allegedly expose the biases and elitism of prominent media personalities.

    Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines with Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan invited Matthew Tyrmand, a journalist who is a regular contributor to Breitbart and Project Veritas and is an anti-corruption crusader in Poland. Tyrmand discussed the recent investigative journalism performed by Project Veritas and their most recent campaign to expose corruption in mainstream media outlets.

    "The next lens we're going to turn on fraudulent complexes in our society will be the media," Tyrmand said, paraphrasing O'Keefe. "Part of that was a little bit of a call to arms to get people who are in the inside, or have good intel, to come out of the woodwork and aid us in our quest to want to shine a light on some of the coercive nature of the modern day mainstream media complex. It has an agenda and it's highly coercive."

    "So we started a few months ago with the CNN investigation, and it was pretty rich. There was a lot of good stuff, there including [CNN political commentator] Van Jones saying [the investigation into alleged Russian election interference is] a big nothingburger."

    James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action, walls to the podium to speak at a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Project Veritas: 'We Want to Shut MSM Down for the Liars They Are'

    Jones replied to the secretly recorded video, calling it a "hoax" and an "edited, right-wing propaganda video" in an article published on CNN. "Did I mean that there is 'nothing' to the allegations that members of team Trump colluded with the Russians and then tried to cover it up by firing FBI Director James Comey? No — and far from it."

    "And then the next series of episodes was in this what we call the 'American Pravda' as a sort of denote to the historical Communist Russian [newspaper] Pravda, which meant 'truth' but… everybody on the street knew what they wrote was not the truth. They would write things like 'Crop Yields Are at Record Highs' yet everybody was hungry."

    But the next episode of American Pravda was especially controversial. "We put the lens on the New York Times, and we got a few really juicy pieces of footage — including the the video editor, a guy named Scott Dudich, who has a lot of ability to formulate what goes onto the website and help people get their video news, was on tape bragging about how he would place them to serve the leftist political agenda. He was also saying things like he was [former FBI Director James] Comey's godson, and that he was an FBI asset, and working with antifa to punch Nazis. He was just trying to impress our undercover journalist."

    People walk by the entrance to US newspaper 'The New York Times' in New York
    © AFP 2018/ EMMANUEL DUNAND/FILES
    Conservative Publisher Breaks Up With New York Times Over Alleged Liberal ‘Bias'

    New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha claimed in a statement earlier in October that Dudich was a junior video editor who "was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms and was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos." They added that Dudich "violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role."

    "The issue with the New York Times and most of the mainstream media organs is that they look to coerce the fact patterns, to push an agenda. [Dudich] was living proof of it, that he even admitted it that this was his his goal. He was talking about the newsroom and how everybody is against [US President Donald] Trump. It ends up that Dean Baquet, the managing editor, was asked about this, and he just attacks the messenger. He said, '[Dudich] is a nobody, but James O'Keefe is despicable. What he does is despicable.'"

    The comment that Tyrmand is referring to was Baquet saying that Project Veritas "went after a kid who just started his career in journalism. To ding the NYT, they went after a kid, and they probably affected his career forever. That's despicable."

    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    New York Times's Arguments on 'Details' of Putin-Trump Meeting 'Nonsense'

    "A journalist has to have in his heart or her heart a desire to make society better," said Baquet to the press. "All James O'Keefe is trying to do is hurt institutions and get some clicks. He just did a video about it that I think — and I used the word before, I'll use it again — is despicable."

    "Undercover journalism has a long history of exposing truth," Tyrmand fired back. "The great irony is that the New York Times did it themselves when they infiltrated the alt-right and had a leftist activist taping some of these really reprehensible neo-Nazi figures. Now, the New York Times would have you believe that everybody right of center has neo-Nazi predilections. They actually sent an undercover journalist to infiltrate, and they had all this undercover tape techniques. Here they are impugning James with what he did with Scott Dudich."

    "We had a few more videos including the London front page editor — she's an American but based in London — talking about how bad Trump is, how everybody hates Trump. The funniest part was the Upper West Side of Manhattan smear she did when she said, '[Vice President Mike] Pence is even worse than Trump. You know he's… religious?' So it just tells you the culture of that newsroom. Here they purport to serve the American public; they serve a very narrow subsection of the American public and we've provided some transparency to just that."

    Related:

    ‘We Are After You’: Project Veritas’ War on US Mainstream Media Has Just Begun
    Project Veritas Releases Massive Trove of Damaging Audio Recordings From CNN
    Sanders Deputy Campaign Manager May Sue Project Veritas Over Undercover Video
    James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas Drops New Video Implicating Hillary Clinton
    New York Times Editor Brags About Using Ties in Promoting Stories on YouTube
    Tags:
    mainstream media, Project Veritas, CNN, New York Times, Donald Trump, Dean Baquet, Scott Dudich, Van Jones, Matthew Tyrmand, James O'Keefe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok