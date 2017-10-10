Register
19:30 GMT +311 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This aerial picture shows St Mark's square (front) and San Giorgio island in Venice. (File)

    Catalonia's Shadow: Why Two Italian Regions Seek Autonomy Referendums

    © AFP 2017/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 77741

    The Italian regions of Veneto and Lombardy are seeking autonomy and expected to hold referendums on October 22. Speaking to Sputnik, Italian expert Michele Ainis specifically emphasized the political importance of the referendums.

    He referred to Article 116 of the Italian Constitution, which he paraphrased as saying that "each region of the country may have different powers, which were clinched during negotiations between the regions and the government."

    "Resorting to Article 116, Veneto and Lombardy decided to find out the citizens' opinion, although this need not be done from the procedural point of view. The significance of these referendums is more political than legal," Ainis said.

    Views of Venice. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Mokrushin
    Autonomy Versus Independence: Real Goal of Lombardy, Veneto Referendums
    According to him, the referendums will provide a political basis for Veneto and Lombardy to demand greater autonomy in the tax sphere, which would help them save most of the money that these regions earn themselves.

    The regions are located in the north of the country and include the cities of Milan, Verona, Padua and Venice.

    "The number of those who are due to cast ballots will also be important from a political point of view. The governors of Veneto and Lombardy will be able to show the government that citizens support their demands," Ainis added.

    He said that "theoretically, the real results in this situation strongly depend on the political situation in the country."

    In this vein, Ainis suggested that if the right-wing parties came to power during the 2018 elections in Italy, all the demands of Veneto and Lombardy "would have been fulfilled in any case, with or without a referendum."

    "At the moment, the referendums can be called just a political maneuver, which does not carry legal force," he pointed out.

    A man in traditional Bavarian costume votes in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    German 'Catalonia'? Prospects of Independence Referendum Scenario in Bavaria
    In this regard, Ainis pointed to the Emilia-Romagna region which is in talks with the Italian government on getting greater autonomy and which may achieve results faster without resorting to a referendum.

    Ainis also said that the armed forces, police and social services are the only structures that should be developed at the same level in all the Italian regions, while any other issues should be resolved by the region itself.

    "I believe that more autonomy should be given to the regions that are more economically developed and bring more money to the country's budget.Right now, there are five regions with special autonomy status in Italy, [including Sicily, Sardinia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Valle d'Aosta]. It would be fair if all the regions had a special status," he concluded.

    Related:

    Italy's Veneto Issues Resolution Calling for Lifting Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Two Ailing Veneto Banks in Italy Face Liquidation – ECB
    President of Italy's Lombardy Signs Decree on Regional Autonomy Vote in October
    Tags:
    police, demands, citizens, government, autonomy, referendums, Lombardy, Veneto, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nikon's Small World: Best Microscope Photos of 2017
    Nikon's Small World: Best Microscope Photos of 2017
    Floating Prison
    Floating Prison
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona
    The Confrontation Between Madrid and Barcelona

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok