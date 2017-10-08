Register
15:51 GMT +308 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

    What's Behind Russia-Saudi Arabia Plan to Expand Investment Cooperation

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 35312

    Energy and investment deals between Russia and Saudi Arabia are likely to be mutually lucrative. In economic terms, Riyadh and Moscow have a number of common points, and it is no coincidence that the Saudi king visited Moscow at this particular time, according to Dr. Thierry Bros, Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

    "What is behind the visit is the fact that Russia has suffered from sanctions on the investment level and the Saudi Arabia king could come calling with some money," Bros told Radio Sputnik, pointing out that the sanctions, at the same time, are pushing Russia to develop more advanced technologies in the oil and gas sector.

    According to the expert, the possibility of gaining access to such a technology is another reason for broader economic cooperation between the world’s two biggest oil producers.

    "It’s a win-win situation right now. The Saudis are going to put some money into Russia and they may be able to access  a technology that is going to be second to none and that is going to be much cheaper because it has been developed in Russia," Bros said.

    On Thursday, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in Moscow for the first ever visit of a reigning Saudi monarch to Russia, leading a 1,000-strong delegation of Saudi high-profile officials and businessmen. In particular, the visit has resulted in a package of 14 bilateral deals, including on energy and investment cooperation.

    A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the area of its stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
    Russia's RDIF Signs Memorandum on Petrochemistry Cooperation With Sibur, Saudi Aramco
    For instance, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding on possible cooperation between Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and Russia’s petrochemicals company SIBUR. Moreover, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco on cooperation in gas projects, including in the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The RDIF also signed investment deals worth over $2 billion with Saudi partners.

    Commenting on the economic advantages the two countries could possibly gain from such cooperation, Bros first of all underscored the importance of foreign investment for various sectors of the Russian economy.

    As for Saudi Arabia, according to the expert, in addition to new technologies in oil and gas, what is valuable is Russia’s experience of managing its oil and gas economy, especially running its two main state-owned energy giants, namely Rosneft and Gazprom. Bros suggested that in particular Riyadh could use this experience for the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco.

    Meanwhile, earlier this week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russian investors could consider taking part in the Saudi company’s IPO in 2018.

    Related:

    Russian Direct Investment Fund Signs Deals With Saudi Partners Worth Over $2Bln
    Saudi Arabia Expands Cooperation With Russia, but US Remains 'Strategic Partner'
    Russia-Saudi Arabia Relations: Facts & Details
    Saudi Arabia Planning to Invest in Dozens of Russian Projects
    Tags:
    visit, investment, energy, cooperation, Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, Russia, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Landscapes of Siberia in Fall
    Beautiful Landscapes of Siberia in Fall
    Good Moron!
    Good Moron!
    Satellites
    Satellites: 60 Years in Orbit

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok