Register
08:29 GMT +304 October 2017
Live
    Search
    This photo taken on Thursday, June 27, 2013, shows a rack of rifles at Firing-Line gun store in Aurora, Colo.

    Experts Explain Why Congress Won't Limit Sale of Assault Weapons in US

    © AP Photo/ Ed Andrieski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 3710

    Analysts claim that the massive power of the gun lobby prevents Congress from taking any action to try and reduce or control the proliferation of automatic weapons across the United States.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Congress will take no action to try and reduce or control the proliferation of automatic weapons across the United States even after the mass deadliest shooting in the nation’s history because of the massive power of the gun lobby, analysts told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The toll from the massacre at a country and western concert of 22,000 people in Las Vegas on Sunday night stood at 59 dead and 527 wounded. Police still had no explanation for why Stephen Paddock, 64, a wealthy gambler had carried out the crime from his sniper’s nest in a corner room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

    NRA POWER

    However, despite the grief expressed by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner said Congress would still not dare to defy the wealthy and powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) and its allies.

    "It is a matter of political muscle — not votes but money from the NRA and their friends," he said. "As on many other domestic issues, there is a glaring discrepancy between the distribution of public opinion and the actions (or non-actions) of officials."

    A Pew Research Center national opinion poll released on June 22 found that 68 percent of Americans favored a total ban on assault weapons such as those used in the Las Vegas massacre and 65 percent also favored banning high capacity magazines for such weapons.

    A police vehicle enters the site of the mass shooing at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Why Mass Shooting in Las Vegas Won't Shake US Congress' View on Gun Laws
    Brenner predicted that Congress would take no significant action on the issue whatsoever, despite the widespread expressions of grief and outrage over the latest mass killing.

    "Absolutely nothing will change — in terms of federal legislation or at the state/local level. Those laws and regulations currently on the books will continue to be enforced with laxity," he said.

    The current status quo allowing virtually unlimited purchases of weapons of mass destruction and enormous amounts of ammunition for them would continue, Steinberg explained.

    "It was already clear no steps would be taken restrict access to automatic weapons capable of inflicting such massive casualties," he said.

    GUN LOBBY

    University of Illinois Professor of Law Francis Boyle agreed with Brenner’s assessment. He said there was no indication that the NRA would lose any of its enormous political influence in the foreseeable future.

    "Regretfully, based upon previous mass murders here in the United States, I do not anticipate any realistic changes coming about on gun control in America. The NRA is one of the most powerful lobbies in the country," Boyle told Sputnik.

    The 2016 presidential and congressional elections had left the Republican Party in full control of the Presidency and of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, allowing them to stop any legislation to regulate gun purchases dead in its tracks, Boyle pointed out.

    "The Republicans are in control of both Houses of the United States Congress and they pay obeisance to the NRA- as does President [Donald] Trump," he said.

    The Supreme Court was also dominated by hardline conservatives fiercely opposed to approving any gun control legislation, Boyle noted.

    "The US Supreme Court has not helped matters at all with their infamous Heller decision written by the arch-reactionary Justice [Antonin] Scalia," he said.

    A member of the media takes video footage of the front of the Guns & Guitars store in Mesquite, Nev., Monday, Oct. 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Chris Carlson
    US Gun Laws to Be Discussed 'As Things Go By' - Trump
    Scalia, an ultra-conservative, died in February 2016 and the Republican-controlled Senate blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee Judge Merrick Garland as his successor. This year, the Senate approved Trump’s nominee conservative Judge Neil Gorshuch to succeed Scalia.

    Boyle warned that the Las Vegas massacre was just the latest expression of the endemic violence that permeated US society and culture.

    "What the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr said 50 years ago about the United States government still remains true now. It is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today," he said.

    The United States government had inflicted massive violence all over the world since September 11, 2001 and those actions had only served to brutalize the American people and their culture and media, Boyle said.

    "So long as the United States government continues to inflict massive violence abroad we will continue to see more ‘blow-back’ here at home with more mass atrocities against Americans like Las Vegas," he said.

    The previous greatest mass killing in US history occurred at a LGBT night club in Orlando, Florida last year when 49 people were shot dead.

    Related:

    Gun Lobby: 'Teachers, Janitors' Should Be Armed to Stop US School Massacres
    Gun Lobby Calls For Arming Teachers and Janitors In Schools
    Hillary Clinton Calls on Americans to ‘Stand Up’ to US Gun Lobby
    Tags:
    shooting, gun control, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe’s Leading City Destination
    Mysterious St. Petersburg: Unusual Spots in Europe's Leading City Destination
    Pure Act of Evil
    Pure Act of Evil
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok