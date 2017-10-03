New French Anti-Terror Law to Compromise Liberties Without Ending Attacks

New French anti-terrorism legislation expanding law enforcement powers will result in violations of citizens’ rights and will fail to protect them fully from terror attacks, experts told Sputnik.

PARI (Sputnik) – Earlier on Tuesday, the French lower house passed in the first reading a bill on combating terrorism. The legislation stipulates, in particular, the strengthening of administrative authority, which will simplify the issuance of search warrants, and will also allow temporary closures of places of religious worship where propaganda of hatred and violence is conducted.

The legislation, which has yet to undergo further approvals to come into force, incorporates some elements of the French state of emergency set to expire on November 1, which was prolonged six times since the Paris terror attacks of 2015.

FREEDOMS OF FRENCH COMPROMISED

Jean-Pierre Maulny, deputy director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik that the legislation passed by French parliamentarians compromises the longstanding French tradition of freedom.

"This worries all the freedom protection bodies, who are asking 'aren't we finally just alienating our freedoms in the sake of an illusory security?' That is the question. And after all, it is not possible to prolong the state of emergency every six months. It could last for ten years, if you want," Maulny said, suggesting that instead, such an anti-terror law must be reevaluated after certain periods of time.

Maulny added that is was difficult to say if the new legislation would be efficient or yield a good result in combating terrorism on a daily basis.

"It does not mean that the law is useless, but thinking that it will regulate things at this level is an illusion," the expert pointed out.

Francois-Bernard Huyghe, an IRIS research director specializing in radicalization and terrorism, also said that he had concerns about this legislation as it can "limit the freedom of expression, or touch upon private life."

"We start with everyone agreeing on it because everybody is against terrorism. And finally, this law will serve for abuse, for political opponents. But after all, it is more about its administrative efficiency rather than anything else," the expert told Sputnik.

Huyghe also doubted that the law would be effective if implemented.

"If we take some recent cases, we would see that in the case of gas bombs found in Paris for example, one of the suspects was known to authorities as radicalized. It proves one thing: we have so many radicalized people, thousands of "fiche S" [listed by authorities as threatening national security], we cannot put them all under surveillance. Often we discover after an attack that there was a person marked "fiche S" involved. In the case of the attack in Marseille the anti-terror law would have changed nothing," Huyghe explained.

Huyghe added that the new legislation was criticized by both right-wing political powers as there was always room for additional measures, and by the left-wing forces and NGOs, which characterized it as a measure of installing excessive control over citizens.

Over the past thirty years, some 20 laws against terrorism have been adopted in France, but they all proved useless, the expert pointed out.

"This is a law of compromise and equilibrium, which is not seen by the majority of those involved in the fight against terrorism as something they are favorable of. What is in there, basically, is an augmentation of things that already existed, allowing to more easily close the Salafist places of worship, to more easily fix the places of residence of suspected jihadists, have more ID control, to assure better protection of big sportive and cultural events," the expert noted.

ACTION NEEDED TO COMBAT TERRORISM

Maulny said that the everyday work of the authorities could prevent people from radicalization.

"We need to act in all spheres, there is no exclusive field of action, it is not only about security," Maulny pointed out.

Huyghe, in turn, also called for active measures to be taken to combat terrorism in France.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov What Awaits Syria With Macron as French President

"What would change things is the application of already existing laws, like that nobody can not be detained and released seven times, be in an irregular situation and not be deported, or be let go from the reception centers if there is no more place left there. The prolonged police searches cannot change a lot either. We need better coordination of our services, better intelligence, more analytical tools, more ways of the inquest, means to infiltrate jihadists’ groups," the expert suggested.

Apart from this, Huyghe called for coordination between the French anti-terrorism and intelligence structures and similar EU and international agencies.

"This is the priority so that it is not in the moment of a terror attack that we find out that the suspect was already intercepted in Belgium or Italy before. There is no point in piling the layers of articles of the penal code," Huyghe said.

In the expert’s opinion, the authorities also need to have a counter-discourse to fight the jihadist ideology, organize informational attacks on jihadist networks and spread false messages. However, such actions would be difficult to implement in a democratic state.