Register
18:34 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Google, Facebook

    Google Offers 'Level Playing Field' Under Pressure from Content Creators

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 810

    Google announced on Monday, October 2, it would stop demanding free stories from news outlets in exchange for showing their websites in search results. Digital media strategist Nic Newman said Google and Facebook were under pressure to help publishers, who provide content but do not get adequately rewarded by search engines or social media.

    Google announced on Monday, October 2, it would stop demanding free stories from news outlets in exchange for showing their websites in search results.

    Nic Newman, digital media and product strategist and a Visiting Fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, said the decision to abandon the "first click free" policy showed Google was under pressure.

    End to 'Discrimination'

    "At the moment publishers who charge for content in some way, or had some form of paywall, have been effectively been discriminated against within Google. So if they don't take part in what a one click free policy their content was essentially demoted or in some cases not even indexed at all," Mr. Newman told Sputnik.

    Up until now Google has required news outlets to provide access to three articles to the readers free of charge.

    Instead, Google will allow news outlets to choose the number of free stories they provide before the paywall appears.

    "Google has said it is doing away with that and it is going to be a level playing field between those that charge and those that don't charge. And that is good for publishers. And they are also introducing a much more flexible approach so you can still charge for content and at some stage in that journey those publishers who charge will be able to have some control of that," Mr. Newman told Sputnik.

    Users Largely Unaffected

    "Most users won't notice much difference but publishers have been asking for this some time," he added.

    "Google have been under huge pressure from publishers but also from regulators and others who are looking at the state of the news industry, which is in a lot of trouble, and Google know that the publishers have a powerful voice," Mr. Newman told Sputnik, adding that Facebook was coming under similar pressure.

    "The bigger picture is the rising power of digital platforms compared with those creating the content. There is a sense that those that are creating journalistic content are not getting appropriately rewarded and those that are intermediating, whether that is a search engine or a social media company, are essentially taking more of the value than they should," Mr. Newman told Sputnik.

    Artificial intelligence
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Google's $800K News Bot Project to Flood UK Media with 30,000 Articles Per Month
    He said there was also a general trend away from the internet being completely free to content being monetized.

    Growing Specialization in News

    Mr. Newman said in the future there would be probably fewer news organizations and more specialist providers focusing on niche markets.

    Richard Gingras, vice-president of news at Google, said the new policy aimed to benefit both the readers and publishers by streamlining subscription process and boosting subscription revenues.

    In line with the changes, users will be able to subscribe to news websites with one click rather than filling out complicated subscription forms.

    The company's official did not indicate when the changes could be implemented.

    Related:

    Collusion? Look No Further Than Clinton’s Cozy Ties With Facebook, Google Execs
    Access Denied: Catalan Court Orders Google to Remove Referendum Info App
    OK Google, Am I Depressed? Online Test May Cause Greater Harm, Experts Warn
    Facebook May Introduce 'Facial Recognition' Amid Testing New Features
    Tags:
    media content, internet, news, Google, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok