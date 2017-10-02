Register
17:03 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference after talks in Ankara on September 28, 2017

    Putin-Erdogan Meeting: A 'New Impetus for Development' of Bilateral Trade Ties

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 7 0 0

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Ankara last week. In an interview with Sputnik, Turkish experts touted the talks as something that they said will add significantly to a fresh level of bilateral relations.

    Bulent Gedikli, an advisor to the Turkish President, emphasized that for Turkey and Russia, maintaining close diplomatic contact and developing channels for dialogue is "very important for the developments in the region."

    "In the near future, the dialogue between Russia, Iran, Turkey and the Iraqi government will become even more significant," he said.

    Gedikli added that the development of Turkish-Russian economic relations means "Ankara-Moscow cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis."

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Erdogan: Turkey, Russia Have No Disputes Over De-Escalation in Syria's Idlib
    "When the sides resolve the remaining economic issues, including the supply of tomatoes, bilateral trade relations will be strengthened even more," he pointed out.

    Praising the positive atmosphere of the Putin-Erdogan talks, Gedikli expressed hope that Russia will continue to show "a balanced approach to the issues that are particularly sensitive for Turkey."

    "Putin and Erdogan are two [political] figures who can be called world leaders. Therefore, the strengthening of cooperation between these two leaders, who have managed to ensure stability, is a positive factor for both countries," Gedikli said.

    He was echoed by Mustafa Elitas, deputy chairman of the parliamentary faction of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), who said that the statements Putin and Erdogan made after the talks indicate that Russian-Turkish relations will soon come to a new, higher level of development.

    "I believe that within the framework of this cooperation, a spate of important steps will be taken in the near future to help solve negative situations occurring in the region. Also, significant efforts are being made to return our trade relations with Russia to their previous level," Elitas said.

    He voiced confidence that both sides will manage to resolve the tomato supplies-related issues before the end of 2017, and that "Turkey's trade cooperation with Russia will receive a new impetus for development."

    Additionally, Elitash pointed to the tourism sector, where he said bilateral ties have already returned to their previous high.

    "The flow of Russian tourists to Turkey in 2017 made a positive contribution to the development of the tourism industry of our country. This means that our relations in this area have returned to the pre-crisis level," he said.

    S-400: Turkey Has the Right to Protect Itself

    Elitash also touched upon Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, saying that "Turkey, as a country located in one of the most troubled regions of the world, has every right to buy the defense systems of those whom it deems necessary to protect its national interests and ensure its own security."

    "Such a step on the part of Turkey should be perceived calmly by the international community, especially given that some other NATO members have already purchased Russian defense systems," he concluded.

    During the two-hour talks on September 28, Putin and Erdogan specifically discussed the details of a peaceful settlement in Syria and the implementation of the Astana agreements. The sides expressed their readiness to continue joint work on the zones of de-escalation in Syria.

    Visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara, Turkey
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin: Syrian Agreements Collective Success of Russia and Turkey
    Also high on the agenda of the talks was a recent referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, which has beendescribed by the Turkish President as illegal.

    The two leaders underscored the importance of the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, noting that Russia and Turkey had no disagreements regarding Iraqi Kurdistan's independence referendum.

    During the press conference following the talks, Putin thanked Erdogan for constructive talks, touting them as "very useful and productive."

    Related:

    Turkey Asks Russia to Mediate at Meetings on Idlib De-escalation Zone - Source
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Intensify Dialogue on 'Various Strategic Issues'
    US 'Loses Ally and Money' Due to Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal
    Tags:
    approach, issues, relations, cooperation, government, dialogue, S-400, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok