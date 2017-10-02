Register
18:34 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Catalan Raimon Castellvi wears a flag with an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as he protests outside the European Commission in Brussels after Sunday's independence referendum in Catalonia, Belgium, October 2, 2017.

    The EU's 'Tough Spot': Why Brussels Is Largely Silent on the Catalan Referendum

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (48)
    0 21630

    EU leaders have remained largely silent on the unfolding crisis in Catalonia, Spain. A Spanish politics expert has told Sputnik Brussels' silence is a testament to the "tough spot" EU leaders are in - and that Catalonian independence could represent the "biggest existential crisis" the bloc has faced in decades.

    The October 1 Catalonian independence referendum has been blighted by violent clashes between protesters and police, mass arrests and brutality, and major alleged rights infringements before, during and since — however, European Union leaders have remained largely silent on the fast-developing crisis erupting in a pivotal bloc member state.

    Dr. Pablo Calderon Martinez, a lecturer in Spanish politics at Aston University, UK, believes Brussels' silence is a testament to the "tough spot" EU leaders are in.

    "The EU's position is simple — Spain is an EU member and Catalonia isn't, so leaders will support the Spanish government. There are also different separatist movements around Europe the EU opposes. If Catalonia achieves independence, which is possible but not likely, it will represent bigger existential crisis to the EU than Brexit or the refugee crisis, or indeed anything it has dealt with in the last 20 years," Dr. Martinez told Sputnik.

    Ultimately, the EU's desire for "things to remain as they are" leaves leaders little choice but to support the Spanish constitution, Dr. Martin said — "no matter how flawed… and despite the unacceptable violent scenes."

    Spanish police officers immobilize some people outside a polling station in Barcelona, on October 1, 2017, on the day of a referendum on independence for Catalonia banned by Madrid
    © AFP 2017/ PAU BARRENA
    Hundreds Injured in Clashes During Banned Referendum in Catalonia

    Catalan authorities allege over 800 have been injured in brutal police crackdowns at polling stations over the course of polling day, with leader Carles Puigdemont stating Brussels couldn't continue to ignore the burgeoning crisis, as the rights and freedoms of European citizens were being violated, and the situation in Catalonia was "a matter of European interest."

    Nonetheless, his pleas appear to have largely fallen on deaf ears. Perhaps the most high profile EU politicians to comment on the day were former European Parliament president Martin Schulz and Guy Verhofstadt, President of the EU Parliament's ALDE group. Schulz called for de-escalation in his tweet: 

    Tweet: "The escalation in Spain is concerning. Madrid and Barcelona must immediately de-escalate and seek dialogue."

    In a tweeted statement, Verhofstadt said that while he didn't want to "interfere" in Spanish domestic issues, he absolutely condemned "what happened" — although opprobrium was heaped on both sides.

    "On the one hand, Separatist parties went forward with a so-called referendum forbidden by the constitutional court, knowing only a minority would participate. On the other hand, the use of disproportionate violence to stop this. It's high-time for de-escalation. A negotiated solution in which all parties are involved is the way forward," Verhofstadt said.

    An official statement issued by the European Commission echoed Verhofstadt's isolationist tone. Whether it will adopt the role of mediator between Spanish and Catalan authorities seems unlikely.

    "This is an internal matter for Spain that has to be dealt with in line with the constitutional order of Spain. If a referendum were to be organized in line with the Spanish Constitution it would mean the territory leaving would find itself outside of the EU. These are times for unity and stability, not divisiveness and fragmentation. We call on all relevant players to now move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue," the statement said.

    Breaking the Silence

    However, while the bloc may have been largely mute, member state leaders have flocked to Twitter to voice their condemnation and support.

    Belgium's premier Charles Michel was the first — a notable intervention, given Belgium has its own separatist movement in its Flemish region, headed by the country's largest party, the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), which participates in Michel's government.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party has long argued for a second independence referendum after voters opted in 2014 to remain part of the UK, also expressed concern over the violence.

    With a European Parliament plenary week starting October 2, the parliamentary Green group has called for a debate on the situation in Catalonia.

    Topic:
    Catalonia's Independence Referendum (48)

    Related:

    Catalonia Independence Vote Illegal According to Spanish Law - EU
    Hundreds Injured in Clashes During Banned Referendum in Catalonia
    Total of 844 People Wounded in Clashes With Police in Catalonia
    Catalonia Wins 'Right to Statehood' - Catalan President
    Tags:
    existential crisis, secession, referendum, independence referendum, independence, 2017 Catalan independence referendum, Catalonia Independence Referendum, Guy Verhofstadt, Carles Puigdemont, Nicola Sturgeon, Europe, Catalonia, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok