Register
16:32 GMT +330 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian pilots prepared to board the SU-30 attack plane to take off from the Hmeymim aerodrome in Syria. File photo

    Syrian Crisis: Russia 'Turns the Tide' of War While US 'Plays a Double Game'

    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 48260

    Russia’s engagement in the Syrian conflict has been very important, including a number of major victories both on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front. At the same time, the US involvement has done more harm than good to the situation, Australian political analyst Tom Anderson told Radio Sputnik.

    "The Russian air power involvement that began two years ago was critical in turning the tide and we’ve seen steady progress on all fronts, not just because of the air power, but also because of the diplomatic role; for example, the engagement of Russia with Turkey and the talks in Astana that did not include the Western powers. Those diplomatic moves are combined with the military efforts and they are extremely important," said Tim Anderson, an academic expert in economics and international politics from the University of Sydney and author of the book "The dirty war in Syria."

    Commenting on Russia's contribution to the military victories on the ground, the expert underscored that Russia has played an important role in supporting the Syrian Army, including during the liberation of Aleppo and the operation in Deir ez-Zor. Anderson also praised Russia's de-mining and humanitarian efforts.

    He added, "It is a combined role and Russia is taking an important backseat, but it’s a backseat because the greatest cost has been with the Syrian soldiers themselves."

    Commenting further, Anderson pointed out that Moscow has managed to achieve several diplomatically important goals in Syria.

    Tu-22 strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces set to hit ISIS targets in Syria
    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russia's Aerospace Forces 'Turned the Table on Terrorists' in Syria
    "Russian diplomats have been talking to all sides. Russia and Turkey had a difficult relationship, after Turkey shot down a Russian plane [in November 2015], and the renewal of this relationship, in other words their strategic relationship, was extremely important. The initiation of diplomatic talks in Astana with Iran and Turkey has been extremely important. Russia has also been instrumental in creating de-confliction zones in Syria," he said.

    When asked to compare Russian and US achievements in Syria, the expert said, "The problem is that the United States has been playing a double game. It’s been three years the US-led coalition has been involved in fighting ISIS [Daesh] in Syria. In Syria, the US has not played a significant role at all in defeating ISIS."

    US troop stands guard in front of a line of jet fighter aircraft at the US-led coalition's Bagram Air Base north of Kabul (file photo)
    © AFP 2017/ SHAH Marai
    Ryabkov: US Fails to Prove Interest in Fighting Terror in Syria With Actions
    He explained that the goal of this "double game" has been to keep the American presence in the region and to have some sort of strategic influence on the outcome of the conflict.

    "But it [role of the US] is not really comparable to the Russian involvement, which has been invited, has been in support of Syrian sovereignty and has been effective," he added.

    The expert also suggested that Washington is "very jealous" of Moscow's military and diplomatic success in Syria, especially taking into account the fact that the Russian involvement has derailed the US plan for the Middle East.

    "Fundamentally, the US plan has been to dominate the region and dictate terms to its rivals, including Russia and China," Anderson said.

    Related:

    'Honest Broker': UK Journalist Hails Russia's Role in Syrian War
    Russian MoD Doubts UK's Major Role in Defeating Daesh in Syria, Iraq
    Russian Sappers to Remove Mines from Up to 1,500 Hectares of Land in East Syria
    WATCH Russian Airstrikes Send Terrorists Fleeing in Syria’s Hama
    Tags:
    military operation, Syrian conflict, diplomacy, Daesh, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok