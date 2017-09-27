Register
05:06 GMT +327 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Washington Post

    Washington Post Fans Flames as New McCarthyism Engulfs Washington

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    143703

    The Washington Post’s RussiaGate vendetta is fostering a culture of New McCarthyism quicker than US President Donald Trump can provoke CNN’s Jim Acosta into a fit of rage.

    After running a blockbuster headline Monday that former President Barack Obama “sought to prod Facebook on Russia role,” the news outlet retracted part of the story Tuesday. “The president did not single out Russia specifically” when he spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about taking on fake stories and disinformation on the social media site, according to the Post’s updated story.

    Washington Post headquarters
    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    Democracy Dies in Darkness': Twittersphere Mocks Washington Post's New Motto

    A separate report, "Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit America’s racial, religious divisions," demonstrates that “Russian ads” focused on major social issues in the US like Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights.

    The reports paint a picture in which "Russian ads" were able to out-muscle all US-purchased digital political advertisements in 2016. Clinton’s campaign dropped $55 million on digital ads during election season, while Trump’s campaign allocated $90 million to digital advertisements, Politico estimated.

    It takes a certain kind of imagination to construe the “Russian” purchase of $150,000 worth of Facebook ads as evidence Moscow secretly tried to meddle in American elections. Indeed, the Washington Post admitted that “Facebook said the spending represented a tiny fraction of the political advertising on the platform during the 2016 campaign.”

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'

    Facebook earned $26 billion in advertising revenue during fiscal year 2016, according to the company’s full year 2016 results. “Russian ads” accounted for three-tenths of one percent of the firm’s 2016 ad revenues, Sputnik News calculates.

    The Washington Post editorial team doesn’t “even know, by the way” what entity in particular purchased the ads, “they’re just presuming it was a Russian company of some sort,” University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor Dan Kovalik told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Tuesday.

    ​“One of the things I notice in all of these articles – these RussiaGate conspiracy type articles – is that everything can become ‘linked to the Kremlin,’ but nothing can ever actually be traced back to the Russian government itself,” said Walter Smolarek, Loud & Clear’s producer.

    “The Post has begun blaming almost every unpleasant development in the world to Russia! Russia! Russia!” George Polk Award recipient Robert Parry wrote in response to the Washington Post’s “Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit America’s racial, religious divisions” article.

    The RussiaGate witch-hunt relies on two hidden premises, says Kovalik, namely that Russian President Vladimir Putin is both de facto omnipotent and evil, “neither of which are true.” Without those details simply assumed, conspiracy stories are little more than a “tempest in a teapot,” the professor said.

    Washington Post headquarters
    © Flickr/ Bill Walsh
    Journalism Fail: Washington Post Story on ‘Fake News’ Was Fake

    It’s also false to assume no party is benefiting from the Post-fueled culture of blame and presumption of sinister intent. Parry writes, "the neocons and their allies have exploited the anti-Russian frenzy to extract tens of millions of dollars more from taxpayers for programs to ‘combat Russian propaganda,’ i.e., funding of nongovernmental organizations and ‘scholars’ who target dissident Americans for challenging the justifications for this New Cold War."

    Related:

    Washington Post, State Dept. 'Fake News' Lists Threaten Freedom of Speech in US
    US Demands Iran to Drop 'Absurd' Charges Against Washington Post Reporter
    Washington Post's Response to Vault 7 Leak? The Russians Are Behind It!
    Iran Extends Detention of Washington Post Correspondent
    Tags:
    Russian hacking, Facebook, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017
    Fetch
    Not Walking-the-Talk
    German federal election results
    2017 German Federal Election Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok