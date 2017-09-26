Register
13:46 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.

    Economic Fallout from Uber's London Exit Likely to Be Limited by Rival Firms

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    Earlier this month, it was announced that Transport for London (TFL) rejected Uber's request for an extension of its license to operate in the capital, citing a "lack of corporate responsibility." Uber's London license is set to expire at the end of September, and the company's senior management have already announced plans to appeal the decision.

    "The truth is that there is a high cost to a bad reputation. It really matters what people think of us, especially in a global business like ours. It's critical that we act with integrity in everything we do, and learn how to be a better partner to every city we operate in. That doesn't mean abandoning our principles — we will vigorously appeal TfL's decision — but rather building trust through our actions and our behavior. In doing so, we will show that Uber is not just a really great product, but a really great company that is meaningfully contributing to society, beyond its business and its bottom line," Uber's Chief Executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, wrote to his staff last week, announcing plans to appeal the decision.

    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain August 17, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Last Ride? London Authorities Bereave Uber of License Amid 'Safety Reasons'
    Uber's ride-hailing app will continue to serve London during the appeal process, which is likely to last several months.

    The California-based tech firm has grown exponentially since its formation in 2009, and now provides affordable transport in over 630 cities internationally. Uber also operates in the food-delivery space via its app and online platform, UberEATS, competing with established rivals, such as Just Eat.

    Despite the well-documented controversy surrounding the company's poor business practises and mistreatment of workers, hundreds of thousands of Londoners have signed a petition calling for Uber's license to be renewed.

    The petition, titled Save Your Uber in London, is directed at the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and has received over 750,000 signatures in just a few days.

    Such support largely stems from the affordability of Uber's transport service, which is considerably cheaper than conventional taxis, or London's famous black cabs.

    Black cab drivers welcomed TfL's reluctance to extend Uber's license, as they have declined as part of the creative destruction process in the industry, which was largely triggered by Uber.

    Ride-hailing apps are also considered to be more safe and secure than unbooked minicabs, both for passengers and drivers.

    The forceful departure of Uber from the capital could result in the redundancy of over 40,000 affiliated drivers, many of whom have few transferable skills.

    If TfL's ruling is not successfully appealed and overturned, there will clearly be direct economic damage to the city's economy, in addition to less immediately obvious damage to the wider economy; businesses using Uber's services may be forced to switch to less cost-effective alternatives, potentially further disrupting economic activity.

    The firm's discharge from London would leave a large gap in the market for its rivals, such as Lyft, to fill. Provided that competitors are able to quickly enter or expand operations in London, the economic fallout could be drastically limited, and contained.

    Regardless of the end result, Uber's predicament in London emphasizes the need for the company to implement sweeping change, as they are at risk of falling into a similar situation in other cities, especially as its rivals continue to grow.

    "I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service. However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect — particularly when it comes to the safety of customers," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

    Currently, it seems likely that TfL may potentially have no interest in pushing Uber out of London; rather, they are using the revocation of its license as a bargaining chip to affect reform, at least in the company's UK branch.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.      

    Follow Suliman Mulhem on Twitter.

    Related:

    Uber Displeased: Petition to Save App in London Nears 1 Million Signatures
    No Riders: Uber Stripped of London License Over Security Concerns
    Last Ride? London Authorities Bereave Uber of License Amid 'Safety Reasons'
    Tags:
    Uber license, Uber drivers, gig economy, sharing economy, taxi, taxi drivers, opinion piece, economy, Transport for London (TfL), Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, Sadiq Khan, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok