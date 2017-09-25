Register
21:05 GMT +325 September 2017
Live
    Search
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    US Shooting Itself in the Foot by Targeting Russia, China, Iran

    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2577120

    Instead of embracing a new multi-polar reality the US establishment is stuck in a Cold War mentality and continues to fight against what it perceives as a challenge to the US Empire's dominance, US commentator Earl Rasmussen told Radio Sputnik, warning that by imposing sanctions against Russia, Iran or China, the US might finally isolate itself.

    While Russia and China are pushing the world toward a multi-polar environment, there is stiff resistance from many in the US, Earl Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of the Eurasia Center, a non-profit organization, told Radio Sputnik.

    As a result, "we [the US] are starting to isolate ourselves, unintentionally," Rasmussen warned.

    Instead of improving economic conditions around the world and establishing peace and stability, Washington is imposing sanctions on Russia, China and Iran, thus blocking US companies from competing with their Eurasian peers, the scholar noted.

    Additionally, the US' assertive foreign policy has forced the global players to seek "other financial mechanisms" than the dollar-denominated trade.

    According to the scholar, the crux of the matter is that in the eyes of the American foreign policy establishment China and Russia are "challenging the dominance of the US Empire."

    While the US had managed to invade Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Washington's Syria plans were disrupted when Russia stepped in to support the legitimate Syrian government in its fight against terrorism.

    On the other hand, Ukraine's NATO bid has long remained an apple of discord between Moscow and Washington, the scholar said, adding that the Ukrainian NATO membership would have helped the US to push the Russian Navy out of the Black Sea.

    Given this, the Kremlin's reaction to the coup d'etat which took place in February 2014 in Ukraine was predictable, he noted.

    "[An empire] is exactly what we've become with over 700 military bases worldwide," he noted, raising the question whether these bases are really aimed at defending the US mainland, democracy or the American way of life.

    Furthermore, many in the US Congress remain stuck with a Cold War mindset: "We've got congressmen who still refer to Russia as the Soviet Union," Rasmussen remarked.

    Attempts to Shut Up Alternative Narrative a Blow to Democracy

    In this context it is hardly surprising that some US lawmakers are seeking to crackdown on Russian media outlets, which, according to Rasmussen, sometimes "seem to be much more in touch with the American public" than the US mainstream media.

    The attempts to silence the alternative narrative "are very dangerous for the world and for democracy," the scholar believes, insisting that those who are pushing ahead with this strategy are going down the wrong path.

    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    Why Accusations Against Sputnik, RT an 'Insult to the Americans' Intelligence'
    Previously, three Democratic congressmen wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission calling for an investigation into Radio Sputnik's alleged interference in the US 2016 presidential elections.

    Referring to The New York Times' report "RT, Sputnik and Russia's New Theory of War," the three lawmakers assumed that "a radio network funded by the Russian government [Radio Sputnik] may have used US airwaves to influence the 2016 presidential election."

    However, the assumption cannot hold water given the fact that the broadcaster went on the air on the 105.5 FM frequency in Washington on July 1, 2017, almost eight months after the vote.

    Commenting on the issue, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan noted: "To accuse a radio [station] which started broadcasting two months ago of interfering in last years' election is the 'newest intellectual height' reached by the US establishment."

    "These allegations are a complete provocation," Rasmussen told Radio Sputnik, echoing Simonyan.

    Radio Sputnik studio
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    "Newest Intellectual Height": Sputnik Head Responds to US Congressmen Over Latest Russian Conspiracy Theory
    For his part, Argentine political scientist Atilio Boron told Sputnik Mundo that "to say that two news agencies could have manipulated American public opinion" appears to him to be "real nonsense."

    According to Boron, the narrative spread by the US mainstream media is nothing but an "insult to the American nation's intelligence."

    Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations of Russia's interference in the US 2016 presidential elections, stressing that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of other countries.

    It is not the first time Washington has targeted Russian news agencies.

    On September 11, RT America channel's services provider in the US received a letter from the US Department of Justice demanding that the company should register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

    The same day it was reported that the FBI had questioned former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg as part of the investigation of reports that the news outlet allegedly acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of FARA.

    It was claimed that the FBI had access to Sputnik's working correspondence from Feinberg and another former employee of Sputnik's Washington bureau, Joseph John Fionda. The FBI itself has not responded to Sputnik's inquiry on whether it was conducting an investigation into the news agency.

    In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the move as contradicting pluralism and freedom of the press, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted that Moscow "reserves the right to respond to the outrageous actions of the American side."

    Related:

    Radio Beijing Corporation and Sputnik to Become Partners
    Star Wars Storyboard Artist to Sputnik: 'You Just Can't Trust US Media Anymore'
    Polish Ex-PM Miller to Sputnik: Russophobia Becomes Warsaw's State Doctrine
    Why Accusations Against Sputnik, RT an 'Insult to the Americans' Intelligence'
    Life After Daesh: Syria Has a Bumpy Road Ahead, Ex-US Congressman Tells Sputnik
    Tags:
    multipolarity, US invasion, US foreign policy, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, FARA, Euromaidan Revolution, Cold War, The Syrian war, NATO, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Maria Zakharova, Dmitry Peskov, Margarita Simonyan, Somalia, Iran, China, Syria, Iraq, United States, Ukraine, Russia, Black Sea, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People in traditional Bavarian costumes vote in the general election (Bundestagswahl) in Munich, Germany, September 24, 2017
    German Voting Day: Sights of the Bundestag Election 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok