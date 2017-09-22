Register
21:47 GMT +322 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US-IDF Base in Israel

    US Flag in Israel: New American Military Facility a 'Message to Iran, Hezbollah'

    Israeli Defense Forces
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140029

    There is nothing strange about the opening of a new US military facility in Israel given the long record of collaboration between the countries' armed forces, Israeli scholar Dr. Ely Karmon told Radio Sputnik. According to Karmon, the latest development sends a signal to Tehran and Hezbollah to stop their military buildup in Syria.

    If the opening of what the US dubbed a "military facility" in Israel is intended to send a signal, its major addressees are Iran and Hezbollah, Dr. Ely Karmon, a senior research scholar at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, told Radio Sputnik.

    "It is a message mainly to the Iranian and Hezbollah presence in Syria," Karmon emphasized. "This is a message in the framework of Israeli and perhaps also an American attempt to convince Iranians or try to pressure Iranians to leave Syrian… ground, air and naval bases and also in the framework of negotiations and dialogue with Russia."

    Earlier Israeli media outlets reported that the US had recently a new building cluster in the country, adding that it was initially called "a base" by Israeli Defense Forces officials, but then the term was scrubbed from reports and replaced with the word "facility."

    US-IDF Base in Israel
    Israeli Defense Forces
    US Denies Reports it Opened Military Base in Israel
    The reported misinterpretation had immediately prompted a debate.

    According to Karmon, a mere "misunderstanding of terminology" lay at the root of the situation. The new US facility in Israel does not have "extraterritorial" status, he argued.

    "It's a facility for American personnel who are working together with the Israeli military in this specific base [sic]," the Israeli scholar elaborated. "Israeli and American personnel have been cooperating on [various] issues since… the First Gulf War [1990-91] when Iraq under the Saddam Hussein regime fired 39 [Scud] missiles against Israel." 

    Under the Clinton administration Israel acquired advanced military equipment from the US bolstering its defensive and offensive capabilities.

    Since those times the countries have boosted military cooperation: According to The Washington Post, the US has provided more than $3.3 billion over the last 10 years to support the country's defensive system, comprised of David's Sling, Arrow-2, Arrow-3 and Iron Dome.

    The media outlet added, "US spending on Israel's air defenses has soared in the past decade, from $133 million in 2006 to $619 million in 2015."

    US-IDF Base in Israel
    Israeli Defense Forces
    ‘Nothing Less Than Historic’: US Christens First Military Base Ever in Israel
    Karmon emphasized that there is nothing strange about this kind of cooperation, referring to the new installation on Israeli soil: there are dozens of American and Israeli military specialists working together to operate the country's complex multi-layer air defense system.

    When asked whether the implementation of the new building cluster is a symbol of further rapprochement between Washington and Tel-Aviv, Kamron noted that under the previous administration Israel enjoyed the same level of US military support.

    However, observers had witnessed a certain chill in relations between the Obama administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Iran nuclear deal. To add to the controversy the US withheld its veto power in December 2016 allowing the UN Security Council to pass a resolution demanding that Israelis stop building settlements in Palestinian territories.

    The move came under heavy criticism from then President-elect Donald Trump who tweeted: "Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!" in reference to his inauguration day.

    Trump's tough stance toward Tehran and the Iran nuclear deal has received high praise from the Netanyahu cabinet.

    "@POTUS rightly called the nuclear deal with Iran an embarrassment. I couldn't agree with him more. Iran vows to destroy my country every day," Netanyahu tweeted on September 19.

    The US president's first ever UN speech, which contained a verbal attack against Iran, was dubbed by Netanyahu as the most "bold" and "courageous" statement he had heard ever in the UN.

    Karmon echoed Netanyahu by saying that Iran poses a threat to Israel: According to the scholar, Tehran is determined to strategically "build a ground bridge between Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon" and take the necessary steps to build platforms for missiles and ground forces "and, perhaps a naval base in Tartus," thus moving toward Israel's borders.

    "Clearly Israel is very worried by this trend," the scholar stressed. "As long as Iran tries to establish this extraterritorial presence… the situation continues to be very tense."  

    On Monday, the US Air Force formally cut the ribbon on its installation in Israel at Bislach Air Base in a move Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Brig. Gen. Zvi Haimovitch called "nothing less than historic."

    "This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an IDF base," the general said and added: "The base is here to stay."

    However, shortly afterward, the Israeli Defense Forces removed all references to a US military "base" from its website. Citing an Israeli military source The Times of Israel clarified that US military representatives had contacted the IDF to ask for the change in phrasing because of an apparent legal discrepancy.

    Related:

    Former Diplomat: Trump May Alienate US Allies by Caving to Israel on Iran Deal
    US Denies Reports it Opened Military Base in Israel
    WATCH: Israel Picks Off Iranian-Made Drone Flying Near Syrian Border
    ‘Nothing Less Than Historic’: US Christens First Military Base Ever in Israel
    MassChallenge – Israel Won by Indian Startup for Increasing Farm Yield by 700%
    Israel to Pay Compensation to About 170 Nuclear Scientists Suffering From Cancer
    Tags:
    US military base, military cooperation, Gulf War, Hezbollah, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)
    Us attack
    Et Tu, Brute?
    Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet
    Atomic Might: Russia's Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok