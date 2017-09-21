Register
23:03 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017.

    Trump's Speech: Why US President's Unpredictability Doesn't Work in Diplomacy

    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 96 0 0

    While the US has not gotten closer to launching a preemptive strike against Pyongyang after Donald Trump's recent UN address, the threat of a potential conflict is still looming, Australian scholar Gordon Flake told Sputnik, adding that the US president would criticize anybody with two exceptions: his family and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    US President Donald Trump believes that there is great power in unpredictability, Gordon Flake, CEO of the Perth USAsia Center, an Australian think tank, told Radio Sputnik, adding that while there is some utility from unpredictability "it doesn't work in diplomacy nearly that well."

    The US president believes that "as long as he is considered to be the unstable, bombastic and unpredictable one he thinks it will help him in negotiations with friends and foes alike," Flake said commenting on Trump's first ever speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

    The problem with Trump's approach is that no country exists in a vacuum, the scholar noted, explaining that while the US president's threat to "totally destroy North Korea" may or may not have had an impact in Pyongyang, "it certainly had an impact in Moscow… or China, or in other countries" which are seeking to solve the Korean issue.

    Flake underscored that "the unpredictable element… undermines support for the United States" among its allies, such as South Korea, Japan and even Australia, and "makes it more difficult for very important partners in this endeavor like China or Russia to cooperate."

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    'Embarrassing' Iran Deal and 'Total Destruction' of N Korea: Highlights of Trump's First Ever UN Speech
    As for the possibility that Trump's recent remark will lead to a hot war with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the scholar expressed doubts that the US is now closer to any type of preemptive action against Pyongyang.

    "There are lots of checks and balances built in [the US government] system to prevent a preemptive strike by the US," he asserted.

    According to Flake, the real danger lies in Pyongyang's potential assertive actions, such as a strike in the direction of Guam, which is home to two US military bases, or an attack against Japan or South Korea, or if a North Korean missile test results in hitting a ship or an airliner. In any of those scenarios the Trump administration may hit back twice as hard.

    "The US would not play its traditional role of being the adult in the room… and could be quickly pulled into a conflict," the scholar surmised.

    "We are still living in a remarkably surreal environment where Donald Trump as a president would criticize every living being without any sense of loyalty to anybody with two exceptions: his own family and Vladimir Putin," Flake pointed out.

    Nuclear explosion
    © Photo: Public Domain
    Trump's Korean Policy May Result in 25 Chernobyls, 'Dead Zones' in Russia, China, Japan
    While the Australian scholar believes that besides Trump's "bombastic" remarks his recent speech fell within the pattern of typical Republican statements; Russian military analyst Konstantin Sivkov expressed concerns regarding the US' inconsistent foreign policy.

    According to the Russian analyst, Trump had repeatedly contradicted himself while delivering the speech, calling upon nations to protect their sovereignty at the same time threatening North Korea with "total destruction" and Venezuela with some sort of "further action." These contradictions may create an unstable and dangerous situation on the world arena, according to Sivkov.

    If the Trump administration launches a war against Pyongyang it may lead to a North Korean strike on 25 nuclear reactors in South Korea, Sivkov warned, adding that this would equate to 25 Chernobyl disasters on the Korean Peninsula, compared to which the Fukushima catastrophe is a "firecracker."

    On Tuesday, Trump delivered his speech at the UN General Assembly provoking a heated debate among state leaders and international observers.

    Apart from praising the US' role in preserving peace and the security of its allies and calling upon nations to team up to tackle global threats such as terrorism and international crime, Trump focused on lambasting a "small group of rogue states" — North Korea, Iran, Cuba and Venezuela.

    Claiming that the DPRK's "pursuit of nuclear weapons" poses a threat to entire world, the US president emphasized that "if the US is forced to defend itself and its allies [Washington] will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." He also labeled the country's leader Kim Jong Un as a "Rocket Man on a suicide mission."

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy' North Korea if 'Rocket Man' Kim Doesn't Stop Nuclear Tests
    Then the US president criticized the government of Iran for allegedly supporting terrorism and claimed that Tehran "undermined peace throughout the entire Middle East" by supporting "the al-Assad dictatorship" in Syria and "fueling the Yemen civil war." He also branded the Iran nuclear deal as the worst US deal ever.

    Cuba and Venezuela also came under Trump's criticism as "corrupt and destabilizing" "socialist dictatorships."

    In response to Trump's speech, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza underscored that each country has a sovereign right to maintain the system it chooses. He opined that the US president's rhetoric evokes strong memories of the Cold War.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit back harder, calling the US leader's address an "aggression from the new Hitler of international politics."

    For its part, DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho compared Trump's statement to "dog barking," while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the US leader's speech "ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric."

    Related:

    'Ignorant, Absurd, Hateful Rhetoric' - Iran's President on Trump's UN Speech
    Trump's UN Speech: Rome Has Spoken, The Matter Is Finished
    Kelly's 'Facepalm' During Trump's UN Speech Causes Internet Meltdown
    Highlights of Trump's First Ever UN Speech
    Finnish President Calls Trump's Statement on US Fighters 'Businessman's Speech'
    Faith Leaders Protest Against Trump, Racism at MLK ‘Dream’ Speech Rally
    Tags:
    missile tests, preemptive strike, unpredictable behavior, US foreign policy, US diplomacy, nuclear strike, speech, UN General Assembly, Hasan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Iran, Cuba, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok