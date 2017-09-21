Register
06:23 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations

    Trump May Have Lied About Iran Nuclear Deal to Prepare Ground for War

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21 0 0

    Analysts claim that Donald Trump and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley lied in their claims that Iran had violated its nuclear accord.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley both lied in their claims this week that Iran had violated its nuclear accord because the United States wants to launch a war, analysts told Sputnik.

    In his first address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump called the nuclear accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an "embarrassment" and one of the worst deals the United States had ever entered.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    Tillerson Admits IAEA Reports Indicate Iran in Compliance With Nuclear Deal
    On Wednesday, Haley told ABC's ‘Good Morning America’ that Trump firmly believes Iran was violating the accord by carrying out ballistic missile testing and providing support to terrorists.

    FALSE ALLEGATIONS

    Trump and Haley had ulterior motives for claiming that Iran violated the deal, Middle East analyst and professor of chemical engineering and materials science at the University of Southern California Muhammad Salimi said on Wednesday.

    "First of all, Trump is an embarrassment to humanity, not just to the United States. Secondly, he and Haley are both lying," Salimi said. "The JCPOA had nothing to do with Iran's missile program, or Iran's presence in Iraq and Syria. There is not a single word in JCPOA about either one of them."

    Even UN Security Council 2231 only "calls upon" Iran to refrain from missile test, Salimi pointed out.

    "What the US has always wanted has been a defenseless Iran so that it can attack it at will," he said.

    While Iran was preparing to defend itself, the United States continued to arm the nations it feared – Saudi Arabia and Israel — to the hilt with aggressive weapons systems, Salimi recalled.

    The United States "has sold over $200 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, and the Arab nations of the Persian Gulf, not to mention the over $3 billion in military aid that it provides to Israel on an annual basis," he said.

    The Trump administration wanted to continue the traditional US policy of whipping up regional fears of Iran in order to frighten Middle East nations into buying vast quantities of additional expensive weapons from US defense contractors, Salimi explained.

    Trump was also trying to force the main European nations into a subservient role in also abandoning the 2015 nuclear accord and forcing them to stop investing in the Iranian economy, Salimi observed.

    ANTI-IRAN WAR LOBBY

    Trump’s threats at the UN on Tuesday confirmed he is in bed with the US war lobby that wanted a full-scale conflict with Iran, author and political activist David Swanson told Sputnik.

    "People in Washington want a war on Iran, and keep hoping for some excuse. One type of excuse would be a plausible claim that Iran had somehow violated the agreement," he said.

    However, this argument had been exposed as without merit so Trump was trying to push ahead and scrap the 2015 agreement without any justification anyway, Swanson noted.

    "Since it is in fact the US that is not upholding the agreement on sanctions relief and since no good excuse is materializing, Trump and his generals are inclined to simply declare the agreement no good, and count on the rest of the world to bow before the imperial throne," he said.

    However the JCPOA could still be saved if US public opinion and governments around the world forcefully expressed their support for it, Swanson stated.

    Federica Mogherini, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union talks to the press on October 23, 2015 in Vienna
    © AFP 2017/ DIETER NAGL
    EU Foreign Policy Chief Sees ‘No Need’ to Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Agreement
    Iran would likely appeal to world opinion to try and mobilize support for the nuclear accord, Swanson suggested.

    In July 2015, after years of diplomatic work Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran Nuclear Deal. The agreement stipulates lifting of nuclear-related sanctions imposed on Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    On Wednesday Trump said he had made up his mind on whether to scrap the agreement with Tehran negotiated by the Obama administration, but declined to say what his decision was.

    Also, Haley noted that Trump's speech at the UN General Assembly did not mean that the United States wanted to withdraw from the international nuclear accord with Iran, but rather indicated that he wasn't happy with the agreement.

    Rouhani denied allegations that Tehran violated the agreement and urged other participating nations to uphold their commitments.

     

    Related:

    Iran Brandishes 'Father of All Bombs,' Claims US Backed Daesh Terrorists
    US Sanctions Continue to Backfire: China Opens $10 Billion Credit Line for Iran
    US Waives Iran Sanctions Amid Continuing Assessment of JCPOA
    Why 'US Will Shoot Itself in the Foot' in Case of New Sanctions Against Iran
    US to Face Difficulty in Persuading P5+1 Group to Renegotiate Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Nikki Haley, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok