Register
00:04 GMT +320 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    Washington's 'Game of Chicken' With N Korea Could Have Catastrophic Consequences

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 43 0 0

    The US government must avoid preventive war against North Korea and instead embrace the proposal by China and Russia that requires Washington to cease militaristic activities in return for a nuclear freeze by Pyongyang, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Analysts claim that the US government must avoid preventive war against North Korea. US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that if North Korea kept up its "reckless behavior," the United States would have to defend itself and its allies. In this scenario North Korea would be "destroyed."

    North Korea has neared the "final stage" of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea's defense ministry said on Monday.

    AVOID NUCLEAR CONFLICT

    The threat of a full-scale war that would kill many millions of people and quickly go nuclear could still be averted if the United States embraced the Russian and Chinese initiatives to defuse the crisis, University of Illinois Professor of Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik on Monday.

    "The proposal by Russia and China for a ‘dual-freeze’ is an excellent basis to produce good faith and direct negotiations between the United States and the Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK) as required by the UN Charter," Boyle said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz
    Trump Threatens to 'Totally Destroy' North Korea if 'Rocket Man' Kim Doesn't Stop Nuclear Tests
    US threats of launching a so-called preventive war against North Korea were illegal under international law and according to legal precedents that the United States had itself helped to create and claimed to subscribe to, Boyle pointed out.

    "This is an illegal and criminal threat in violation of international law. According to the World Court in its Advisory Opinion (1996) on the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons, the legality of a threat stands or falls on the same legal grounds as if the threat were carried out," he stated.

    The repeated US government threats to "destroy" or "annihilate" the DPRK were an international crime under the 1948 Genocide Convention to which the United States was a party, Boyle recalled.

    "These genocidal threats are also illegal and criminal under the rationale of the 1996 World Court Advisory Opinion mentioned above," he said.

    The Trump administration was "ratcheting up these provocations in the hope that they will provoke the DPRK to commit an act of aggression against the United States that the USA can then use as a pretext for war," he said.

    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Pence, Mogherini Agree to Intensify Pressure on North Korea - WH
    The purpose of the escalating US public rhetoric was to try to isolate North Korea by provoking Pyongyang into carrying out a first strike that would deprive it of China’s military support in any war, Boyle explained.

    "Pursuant to the terms of their mutual self-defense treaty, China has stated that if the United States attacks first it will defend the DPRK, but that if the DPRK strikes first, China will remain out of any war. So the United States is trying to provoke the DPRK into striking first," he said.

    The Trump administration was making an extremely dangerous situation worse by its reckless rhetoric, Boyle warned.

    "It is really up to the United States to take the first step down the ladder of escalation that it has constructed here. Instead it appears that the Trump administration is going to escalate up the ladder of escalation in the hope and expectation that DPRK will capitulate," he said.

    Washington was indulging in a game of bluster and bluff with Pyongyang that could have catastrophic consequences for the world, Boyle cautioned.

    "This is what international political scientists call a game of chicken — with cosmic consequences. Who will blink first? Anything can go wrong," he said.

    RECKLESS RHETORIC

    University of California Santa Cruz Professor Christine Hong agreed that the rhetoric of escalation that was driving growing fears of full-scale war was coming from Washington, not Pyongyang.

    "It is important to recognize that with the Cold War in theory over, North Korea has asked the United States on multiple occasions to abandon its hostile policies and to conclude a permanent peace agreement," she said.

    Nuclear-powered submarine
    © Sputnik/ Yuriy Kaver
    Is North Korea Building Their First Nuclear Submarine?
    From the Obama era to now, North Korea had put a reasonable offer on the table, Hong recalled.

    "If the United States suspends its provocative war games that it conducts with its South Korean ally — war games that rehearse the invasion and occupation of North Korea, the ‘decapitation’ of its leadership, and a nuclear first strike — North Korea will suspend its nuclear tests," she recalled.

    China and Russia had both backed this proposal, Hong noted.

    "The Trump administration, which has been in utter disarray, has yet to take this proposal seriously. Yet this is the only sane pathway forward," she said.

    The Obama and Trump administrations were guilty of perpetuating a historic double standard towards North Korea, condemning Pyongyang for security policies that they and other nations routinely practiced, Hong added.

    Related:

    Counter-Terrorism, Syria, N Korea High on Lavrov’s Agenda at UN Sideline Talks
    US Embassy in South Korea Suddenly Cancels Internship Program
    Spain Declares North Korean Ambassador Persona Non Grata
    Is North Korea Building Their First Nuclear Submarine?
    Trump, Xi Agree to 'Maximize Pressure' on North Korea
    Tags:
    nuclear, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Skills on Point: Russian and Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad 2017 Drills
    Skills on Point: Russian, Belarussian Forces Show Their Power at Zapad Drills
    Newest Intellectual Height
    New Intellectual Low
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok