16:29 GMT +319 September 2017
    Headquarters of the Spanish Foreign Ministry. (File)

    Spain 'Disgraces' Itself by Expelling North Korean Envoy on 'US Order'

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Gryffindor
    Opinion
    732953

    Madrid’s decision to expel the North Korean ambassador shows that Spain lacks sovereignty and is willing to acquiesce to the demands of the US rather than make decisions on its own, according to Pyongyang’s special representative.

    Alejandro Cao de Benos, a Spanish political activist and Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of North Korea in Spain, told Sputnik Mundo during an exclusive interview that Madrid did Washington’s bidding by expelling its North Korean ambassador.

    "This is a disgrace. The decision made by Madrid once again shows that Spain, just like the other countries that expelled North Korean ambassadors, is devoid of sovereignty or the ability to determine its own future. They are merely following a direct order from the US," Cao de Benos said.

    He also remarked that unlike Spain, some countries refuse to cave in to US pressure.

    "There are countries like Chile that demonstrated their sovereignty and insisted that an ambassador’s expulsion can only be caused by something really serious. And then there are countries like Spain that are eager to serve and to fulfill the whims of the North American empire, even though they themselves have no bilateral conflicts with North Korea," he declared.

    The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 5, 2017. Earlier this month, intelligence experts said they believed Ukrainian aerospace companies may have engaged in the transfer of missile technology to Pyongyang.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea: UN Sanctions Motivate Acceleration of Nuclear Weapon Development
    According to Cao de Benos, the North Korean leadership may either acquiesce to this development and send a new envoy to Spain, or to take the appropriate measures against Spanish envoys to North Korea.

    "It all depends on what the (North Korean) foreign ministry will decide once the ambassador returns to Pyongyang," he explained.

    The Spanish Foreign Ministry declared North Korea’s Ambassador Kim Hyok Chol persona non grata on Monday, September 18.

    Earlier the Spanish government also condemned the latest ballistic missile test carried out by North Korea.

