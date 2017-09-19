Register
19 September 2017
    French military patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015

    Increased Military Presence Efficiency in France May Be Questionable

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Opinion
    The coordinator at General Federation of Transport at the CFTC labor union claims that a larger military presence in the streets and on public transport in France provides a psychological effect, rather than an actual boost to security.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — A larger military presence in the streets and on public transport in France provides a psychological effect, reassuring people, rather than an actual boost to security, Philippe Goncalves, the president of the Haute-Marne department branch and coordinator at General Federation of Transport at the CFTC labor union, told Sputnik.

    Last week, French media obtained an internal note by the command of the French National police, warning that public transport was particularly vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

    "The main side of this security is psychological, it’s the effect it has on the inhabitants or travellers, reassured by the presence of the military. I am not sure that they are capable of shooting the gun fast enough, they are not trained for that," Goncalves said.

    French police secure the site near the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France, February 3, 2017 after a French soldier shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said.
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    France to Increase Military Budget by $1.9Bln Due to Terrorist Threat - PM
    According to the trade union representative, it is difficult to assess the actual efficiency of deploying larger numbers of security personnel in public spaces.

    "You put three officers of Suge [General Surveillance] in the train, they are in the head of the train and anybody can attack people with a knife or shoot Kalashnikov in the coach in the other part of the train. Their efficiency is really hard to measure, we enter into subjectivity here," Gonclaves noted.

    He added that public transport faced the same security challenges as any other venue, including a difficulty in tracing isolated individuals to prevent attacks.

    Earlier, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the level of terror threat in France remains "at a very high level".

    France has been under the state of emergency since it was declared on November 14, 2015 following the terror attacks in Saint-Denis and in Paris, when the Bataclan theater was seized by terrorists. Over 100 people died in the attacks, and more than 400 were injured then.

