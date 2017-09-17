Register
17:29 GMT +317 September 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017

    Further Pressure May Provoke 'Unpredictable' Response From North Korea

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Despite the UN Security Council adopting its toughest resolution yet against North Korea over its latest nuclear test and repeated missile launches, a Russian political analyst warned that Pyongyang can weather any further sanctions, and that a different approach is required to sway the opinion of the North Korean leadership.

    Earlier the UN Security Council condemned the recent missile and nuclear tests conducted by North Korea and imposed new sanctions against Pyongyang, while the US called on all countries to unite and do anything it took to resolve "this global problem, short of war.”

    Hui Pom Ri (DPRK) after the quarterfinals in women's volleyball between the national teams of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Poland at the 27th World University Summer Games in Kazan. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    The Real Deal: Serbian Coach Reveals How Western Media ‘Kills’ North Korean Athletes
    North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations Han Tae Song, however, declared that Pyongyang condemns this "latest illegal and unlawful UN Security Council resolution".

    The ambassador also blasted the US for escalating confrontation with North Korea and for its obsession with reversing Pyongyang’s "development of nuclear force, which has already reached the completion phase," according to RIA Novosti.

    Meanwhile, Russian political analyst Andrei Manoylo told Radio Sputnik that North Korea would be able to weather these new sanctions with ease.

    "Sanctions are indeed ineffective, especially in the case of North Korea, because the country is self-sufficient. The US demands the restriction of the supply of oil, but this commodity would simply be delivered via different channels. North Korea has partner states that maintain unofficial cooperation with it. Also, this year North Korea managed to surpass South Korea in terms of its economic growth rate. So North Korea will weather these sanctions with ease," he explained.

    Furthermore, the analyst pointed out that further increasing pressure on Pyongyang may be counterproductive, as it would inevitably “radicalize” the North Korean leadership’s stance.

    "Eventually, if its opponents start backing the country into a corner, North Korea may begin selling missile technology. That would be much more dangerous that those North Korean missile tests that menace the US bases in Guam… A country driven into a corner becomes unpredictable. We need a different approach: North Korea should be presented with opportunities for cooperation; the country should be drawn into various organizations to become bound by a mesh of international obligations. Because without any ties and obligations, the North Koreans have complete freedom of choice," Manoylo warned.

    Tags:
    North Korean nuclear program, missile tests, reaction, sanctions, UN Security Council, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
