23:18 GMT +316 September 2017
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

    Clinton Lost Due to Crumbling of Globalized World Order, Not 'Putin's Vendetta'

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Opinion
    Hillary Clinton recently claimed that one of the reasons she lost the 2016 race was because Vladimir Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, US politics observer Alexei Zudin suggested that Clinton's problem is that she just can't accept the real reasons behind her defeat, which go far beyond personal politics.

    "There's no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win," Clinton said, speaking to USA Today about her book 'What Happened' last week. The former candidate suggested that Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her and Bill Clinton going back to NATO's eastward expansion beginning in the late 90s, and over her support for protests against the Russian president in 2011 when she was secretary of state.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, meets U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on her arrival at the APEC summit in Vladivostok, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012.
    © AP Photo/ Mikhail Metzel, Pool
    Kremlin Denies Putin Had 'Personal Vendetta' Against Hillary Clinton
    Speaking to Sputnik, Alexei Zudin, US watcher and expert at the Institute of Socio-Economic and Political Studies, suggested that Mrs. Clinton's problem is that even almost a year after the election, she still refuses to grasp the reasons behind her loss, or come to terms with it.

    "Hillary Clinton was unlucky," the observer said. "She became the victim of a long-term political trend, which culminated in the collapse of the political orders, the political systems created by globalization. This collapse is occurring in the two main epicenters of globalization, with Brexit in the UK and Donald Trump in the US serving as the proof."

    "Hillary Clinton cannot understand or accept this," Zudin noted, and to some extent this is understandable. "Politicians tend to consider the systems they have created as something eternal. But it doesn't happen this way, and didn't happen this time, either."

    Therefore, the observer suggested that with her claim that Putin has a 'personal vendetta' against her, "she is insulting President Trump, and demonstrating her impotence and inability to grasp the reality of the situation in which she has found herself. There is a Latin proverb: 'Jupiter is angry, therefore [he is] wrong.' Hillary Clinton is no Jupiter, but in this case it this proverb is fully applicable to her."

    A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Mandel Ngan
    'If in Doubt, Bash Russia': Why FBI Probe Into Sputnik Echoes Cold War
    In her interview with USA Today, Clinton reiterated her claim that Russia launched a "massive covert attack against our…democracy," and said that there was "no doubt" in her mind "that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians."

    Several investigations are underway into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied these charges, calling them baseless and absolutely unsubstantiated.

