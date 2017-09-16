Clinton Lost Due to Crumbling of Globalized World Order, Not 'Putin's Vendetta'

"There's no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win," Clinton said, speaking to USA Today about her book 'What Happened' last week. The former candidate suggested that Putin had a "personal vendetta" against her and Bill Clinton going back to NATO's eastward expansion beginning in the late 90s, and over her support for protests against the Russian president in 2011 when she was secretary of state.
"Hillary Clinton was unlucky," the observer said. "She became the victim of a long-term political trend, which culminated in the collapse of the political orders, the political systems created by globalization. This collapse is occurring in the two main epicenters of globalization, with Brexit in the UK and Donald Trump in the US serving as the proof."
"Hillary Clinton cannot understand or accept this," Zudin noted, and to some extent this is understandable. "Politicians tend to consider the systems they have created as something eternal. But it doesn't happen this way, and didn't happen this time, either."
Therefore, the observer suggested that with her claim that Putin has a 'personal vendetta' against her, "she is insulting President Trump, and demonstrating her impotence and inability to grasp the reality of the situation in which she has found herself. There is a Latin proverb: 'Jupiter is angry, therefore [he is] wrong.' Hillary Clinton is no Jupiter, but in this case it this proverb is fully applicable to her."
Several investigations are underway into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow has repeatedly denied these charges, calling them baseless and absolutely unsubstantiated.
