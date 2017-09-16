Register
11:11 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Airborne units carry out ground reconnaissance in course of the Zapad 2017 strategic exercise

    Zapad-2017: Why Poland's Media Getting Hysterical Over Russia-Belarus Drills

    © Photo: Evgeni Meshkov/Russian Defense Ministry
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    258321

    Polish media's allegations that the Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 military drills ostensibly damaging Poland's security hold no water, expert Boris Shmelyov of the Moscow-based Institute of Europe with the Russian Academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

    Commenting on the Polish media's claims that joint Russia-Belarus military exercises allegedly pose a threat to Poland's security, a Russian political analyst said that these allegations make no sense.

    Up to 12,700 servicemen (about 7,200 from Belarus and some 5,500 from Russia) are taking part in the Zapad-2017 drills, which kicked off on Thursday.

    "The Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2017 prompted keen interest in the Western media, including Polish media outlets, even though there is nothing extraordinary about these drills. Such exercises are conducted from time to time by the armed forces of any country, including NATO member states," Boris Shmelyov said.

    Zapad-81 military exercise
    © Sputnik/ V. Kiselev
    Kremlin Considers 'Wave of Hysteria' Over Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 Drills 'Provocation'
    He also rejected the Western media's accusations related to the insufficient "transparency" of the Zapad-2017 drills.

    Shmelyov recalled that representatives of NATO, the OSCE, the UN and "even the International Committee of the Red Cross" are in attendance at the exercises as independent observers, "not to mention the military attaches of NATO countries accredited in Moscow or Minsk, and a large group of journalists."

    "Among other things, it's impossible to hide something from other people's eyes given the current level of modern technology, when you can get great pictures and any other data from [orbital] satellites or with the help of drones," he said.

    In addition, Shmelyov dismissed Polish Minister of National Defense Antoni Macierewicz's allegations that more 100,000 servicemen are taking part in the Zapad-2017 drills.

    "I do not know who provided the Polish Minister of National Defense with incorrect information. In any case, I want to say that no one is going to turn these exercises into an operation allegedly to seize neighboring countries, including Poland. No one is going to deploy Russian troops to the Vistula River; it's just nonsense," Shmelyov said.

    According to him, Polish authorities "deliberately create an atmosphere of tension in their country to further strengthen anti-Russian sentiments," something that will help them "justify the presence of US military contingents on Polish territory, as well as the deployment of an American missile defense system in Poland."

    "Also, it's clear that amid an atmosphere of Russophobia, it's easier [for Warsaw] to increase military spending," he added.

    Shmelyov expressed deep regret over the current relations between Russia and Poland being almost at the "freezing point."

    He voiced hope that "someday, more sober-minded politicians will come to power in Poland," and that "political, economic, scientific and cultural ties between the two countries will be fully restored."

    "I also have no doubt that full-fledged cooperation between Russia and NATO will finally be restored because we need to work together to resolve serious threats such as international terrorism and the danger of unleashing a nuclear war," Shmelyov concluded.

    Earlier this week, Poland's Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported about an alleged decisive blow of the Russian-Belarusian troops on September 17 which will "put an end to the Western intervention."

    In this photo taken on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Belarusian army vehicles drive preparing for war games at an undisclosed location in Belarus
    © AP Photo/ Vayar Military Agency
    Zapad 2017 Joint Strategic Drills Start in Russia, Belarus - Russian MoD
    Some Polish experts went as far as to claim that Russian troops will allegedly be able to quickly reach the Vistula River, but then they will be stopped thanks to the brave actions of the Polish army and its NATO allies.

    When commenting on NATO states' reaction to the planned drills, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that the increasing military presence of NATO in Eastern Europe went unnoticed amid groundless criticism of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2017 military exercises.

    Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border. Moscow has said Russia had never planned and does not plan to attack any NATO member.

    Related:

    Latvia Only NATO State to Send Extra Inspection to Zapad-2017 Drills
    Russian General Staff Chief Informs NATO About Massive Zapad Drills With Belarus
    Russia Answers NATO's Accusations About Upcoming Zapad Drills
    NATO Concerned Over Scale of Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 Drills - Polish FM
    Tags:
    data, military drills, allegations, drones, media, Zapad-2017, NATO, OSCE, UN, Poland, Russia, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok