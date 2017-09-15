Register
21:31 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    World cities. Pyongyang

    Potential North Korea Military Conflict Could Trigger Rise in Global Oil Prices

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2194 0 0

    As North Korea conducted a new missile launch earlier today, Sputnik spoke to experts about the economic impact of potential military escalation on the Korean Peninsula.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang — Facing North Korea’s defiant pursuit of its nuclear arms program amid international condemnation, a likely military conflict on the Korean Peninsula could lead to fluctuations in global oil prices, since war usually causes speculators to bet on disruption in global markets, experts told Sputnik.

    North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew over Japan and dropped into the Pacific Ocean 2,000 kilometers (1,242.7 miles) off the Hokkaido Island early on Friday, jusr days after the United Nations Security Council had voted unanimously in support of tougher sanctions against Pyongyang.

    North Korea threatened to launch missiles toward the US territory of Guam in early August and since then has repeatedly said that the preparation for the potential strike has been completed. After such threats were voiced by the DPRK, US President Donald Trump promised a military response with "fire and fury."

    Oil Price

    Oil rig
    Pixabay
    Premonition of War: Japan Backs US Plan to Curb N Korea's Oil Imports
    Amid escalating tension on the Korean Peninsula, possible military conflicts in Northeast Asia could bring serious disruption to global crude oil transport and production. UK-based energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie released a report on Friday noting that a military conflict in the region could threaten as much as one third of global crude oil supplies shipped by sea and put half of Asia’s oil refining capacity at risk.

    Industry experts told Sputnik that, in the event of a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, global oil prices could experience turbulent fluctuations.

    "Different factors could cause global oil prices to fluctuate intensively. Historically, any warfare, especially when crude oil producers are involved, could cause global oil prices to rise sharply, as speculators tend to bet on disruption in global markets," Li Li, the research director on oil markets with ICIS, a leading intelligence provider for the global petrochemicals and energy markets, in Guangzhou in Southern China, told Sputnik.

    But the Guangzhou-based analyst noted that as both South Korea and Japan were major importers of crude oil and key oil refiners in the world, disruption of oil shipment and oil refining facilities could reduce demand for crude oil amid overall oversupply in the global market.

    "If crude oil cannot be shipped to South Korea or Japan, because of a military conflict, these major consumers for crude oil could be shut out of the international market, which could lead to downward pressure on global oil prices," Li said.

    The industry expert believes a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula would not disrupt crude oil shipment to China, as most of the nation’s crude oil shipments come in through ports on the southeast coasts, which are far from the conflict zone.

    Absorb China's Excessive Refining Capacity

    Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang's Crude: Three Reasons Why North Korea Doesn't Fear US Oil Embargo
    Some analysts expressed concerns that disruption of oil production capacity in South Korea and Japan, in case of a military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, could trigger a price hike in refined products such as gasoline and diesel in Asia.

    However, Zhu Chunkai, an oil markets analyst at Shandong-based industry researcher SCI99, argued that excessive oil refining capacity in China would be sufficient to fill in the void left by production disruption in South Korea or Japan.

    "China has an enormous amount of excessive oil refining capacity. That’s why the Chinese government started to allow exports of refined oil products. Based on my calculation, China’s oil refining capacity surplus reached almost 196 million metric tons last year, which is more than enough to meet oil products demand for all of Asia," Zhu told Sputnik.

    The analyst suggested that petrochemicals were more vulnerable to production disruption in South Korea and Japan, as Chinese refineries were still not technologically capable of producing certain petrochemicals.

    Sluggish Demand for Oil Products

    Rapid expansion of transportation infrastructure in China in recent years, such as new subway lines in urban centers and new high-speed railways linking different cities, has led to sluggish demand for oil products such as gasoline and diesel in the domestic market, Zhu explained.

    "When new subways are built, more and more local residents would take public transportation and use their personal automobiles less to avoid traffic congestions. New high-speed railways would allow existing railway lines to be used for cargo transportation, which offers a cheaper and safer option for transporting goods compared to diesel-powered trucks," he said.

    Britain's Foreign minister Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson take part in a joint press conference after their meeting on Libya, at Lancaster House in London
    © AFP 2017/ Matt Dunham/POOL
    Tillerson Says Imposing Oil Embargo on North Korea Will Be 'Very Difficult'
    The expert pointed out that consumption growth for gasoline and diesel had started to slow in China in recent years. Official figures showed consumption growth for refined oil products in China stayed under five percent in the past three years, while diesel consumption dropped for three consecutive years.

    However, despite sluggish domestic demand for refined oil products, Chinese imports of crude oil are unlikely to decline as authorities still views crude oil as key to national energy security, Zhu suggested.

    "China is still a country that has scarce crude oil resources. The government has always considered crude oil as the key to national energy security. Even if crude oil is not in high demand for domestic oil products consumption, Chinese refineries would still import crude oil as strategic reserves," he said.

    As a result, the expert believes China’s appetite for crude oil could help keep global oil prices at reasonable levels.

    According to Official figures from Chinese customs, China’s crude oil imports skyrocketed to an all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day, overtaking the United States as the world’s top crude oil buyer.

    Related:

    Premonition of War: Japan Backs US Plan to Curb N Korea's Oil Imports
    Pyongyang's Crude: Three Reasons Why North Korea Doesn't Fear US Oil Embargo
    Kremlin Rules Out Suspension of Russian Oil Supplies to North Korea
    Tags:
    oil prices, Oil, China, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok