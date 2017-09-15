Register
15:06 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    'War Crime': Ex-US Army Officer Slams Pentagon's Alleged Arms Supplies to Syria

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 819100

    The reported US supplies of Soviet-era munitions to Syrian rebels not only "openly violates" legal norms against financing terrorism, but also risks igniting a greater conflict across the Middle East, Scott Bennett, former US Army psychological operations officer and State Department counterterrorism contractor, told Sputnik.

    Untraceable Weapons

    Earlier, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) revealed in a report that Washington is allegedly running a $2.2 billion Soviet-era weapons pipeline for Syrian rebels.

    The Pentagon is reportedly working with contractors and subcontractors in Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet bloc. The munitions are being delivered to US allied forces in northern and southern Syria.

    The Pentagon is providing Syrian rebels with Soviet-era weapons because "they are essentially untraceable, have an endless shelf life, and are also a financial currency that can be used to continue all conflicts," Bennet pointed out.

    Moreover, according to him, this fact is no surprise since it has been a "standard tactic of US diplomatic war strategy for decades and used against numerous countries over the past 70 years" in different parts of the world.

    Despite the fact that the Pentagon has denied the claims, Bennet argued that the report "should be used as an exhibit in a UN International Criminal Court indictment against the US for both war crimes and crimes against humanity."

    'Blatant Lie'

    The report also claimed that in the munition deliveries, the Pentagon has been using "misleading documentation" to bypass the norms of the UN Arms Trade Treaty that aims to prevent diversions of arms to terrorists or war criminals.

    The German and the US flags fly at the entrance to the US Airbase in Ramstein, southern Germany
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL ROLAND
    Pentagon Denies Shipping Arms to Syrian Opposition Via US Bases in Germany
    In particular, the Pentagon is reportedly using certificates that list its Special Operations Command (SOCOM) as the final user of the supplied weapons, instead of mentioning Syria as the final destination. In theory, such a loophole may allow the equipment to be diverted to any army or rebel group, the report read.

    "The US documents and end-user certificates justifying the acquisition and distribution of these weapons indicate the US is deceiving the countries it is purchasing weapons from, the countries it is trafficking them through and claiming the purpose is for 'US defense' and stability operations," Bennet pointed out.

    He added that the US is using legally twisted language that is defining those fighting the legitimate Syrian government as "allies and partners in support of US training, security assistance and stability operations."

    "[This] is not only a blatant lie, … but a violation of the president’s order, the Congress, and the Constitution of the United States, as well as the United Nations’ laws and policies against terrorist financing," Bennet said.

    Moreover, he added, the continuous flow of US-supplied weapons to the Middle East risks plunging the region into an endless war and spreading hostility into the neighboring countries and regions. 

    Related:

    US Reportedly Allots Billions to Send Soviet-Style Arms to Syrian Rebels
    US Sends Armored Vehicles, Machine Guns to Syrian Rebels
    All Arms Deliveries to Syria Must Be Directed to Damascus – Moscow on US Plan
    The Real Plan Behind the US Decision to Supply Arms to Syrian Rebels
    Tags:
    arms supplies, terrorism, military conflict, Pentagon, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok