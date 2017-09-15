Former Congressman Says ‘President Got Taken' in DACA Talks With Pelosi, Schumer

Meeting with US President Donald Trump late Wednesday night, top Democratic leaders announced they'd forged a deal to protect children of undocumented immigrants - a deal that supposedly would not include funds for a border wall.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly," Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement Wednesday. "And to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

In its own statement the White House also confirmed the "constructive working dinner" meeting with Schumer and Pelosi "to discuss policy and legislative priorities," that just so happened to include the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

However, moments after everything was said and done, something changed.

"While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to," Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, tweeted nearly 45 minutes after Schumer and Pelosi's announcement.

And just like that, all parties involved in the late dinner meeting started a clean-up effort to clarify what in fact had happened at the 7 p.m.-ish dinner.

"The president made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement," Matt House, Schumer's spokesman said

The following day, POTUS offered more details to the masses. In a flutter of 6 a.m. tweets, Trump said that by no means was a deal made on DACA and that "the WALL" will by all means continue to be built.

Both Schumer and Pelosi again teamed up and confirmed "President Trump's tweets are not inconsistent with the agreement reached last night." To which Trump later responded by telling reporters that "the wall will come later."

With all the back and forth, not many were happy about the meeting, especially conservatives.

"If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair," Iowa Republican Rep. Steve King, tweeted. "No promise is credible."

​Speaking with Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines, Former US Congressman Alan Grayson had an opinion on the matter and the 59-year-old didn't tiptoe around.

"The president got taken," Grayson told show hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan. "He agreed to basically sign a bill making deferred status permanent for the dreamers in exchange for nothing."

"This is the man who wrote ‘The Art of the Deal' and he clearly doesn't know what he's doing, but in this particular deal it's a good deal because it means people who came to this country as children, without making any decisions of their own, will be allowed to stay in the only home that many of them have ever known."

The pending legislation would allow people who were brought into the US illegally as children to eventually earn their citizenship if they graduate high school, serve in the military or work lawfully for three years, according to the New York Post.