Register
03:55 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and Head of the Government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (3rd L) faces UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2nd R) at the opening of a new round of negotiations of peace talks on Syria at the United Nations Office in Geneva in this March 21, 2016 (File photo)

    A Seat at the Table: What Happens When the Bloody Syrian Civil War Ends?

    © REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 32020

    After six and a half years of bloody, bitter fighting, the Syrian Civil War seems to be drawing to a close as the death knell tolls for Syrian rebel groups and Daesh, leaving the majority of the country in the control of President Bashar al-Assad and of US-backed Syrian Kurds.

    Brian Becker and John Kiriakou, co-hosts of Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear, spoke to Peter Ford who served as the British ambassador to Syria from 2003 to 2006. Ford, a supporter of the Assad government and frequent critic of the British support for anti-Assad rebel groups, discussed what will become of various factions now that the war is reaching its final stages.

    Up first: Daesh and other Islamist militant groups. Ford reminds Becker and Kiriakou "Many of the fighters were foreigners. Many have been killed, many have fled borders into Iraq and Jordan, and the remaining probably number only about ten thousand in all. Not many of them will be fit for reabsorption into Syrian society, but there are other groups [such as] the al-Nusra Front, the al-Qaeda affiliate which is probably as powerful as Daesh and which controls the Idlib province up in the Northwest. They're mostly Syrian, and they will be an even harder nut to crack. They will crack, but it's going to take a big push."

    But even if Daesh and its affiliate groups are doomed, they're far from the only opponent of the Syrian regime. An uneasy ceasefire between Assad loyalists and Syria's Kurdish minority has held in the past few months, but eventually they will meet, said Ford. "It's unlikely that the government will turn its guns on the Syrian Kurdish Peshmerga but we're approaching something of a crisis point in that regard in eastern Syria, where both the Syrian Kurds and the government forces are heading east, mopping up the remnants of [Daesh.] There is scope for clashes there. The Kurdish areas represent about 23 percent of the territory, there's no way the Syrian government would acquiesce on that part breaking off from Syria. 

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R) walks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Tillerson Reveals 'to-Do List': Improve Ties With Russia, Settle Syria Conflict, 'Get Peace' in N Korea

    "Basically, the Syrian Kurds want to be a part of a unitary Syrian state," he went on to say. "But in days gone by, the Syrian government was rather clumsy dealing with their Kurds. I think at the end of the day there will be some form of limited autonomy for the Kurds within Syria… [the Kurds] want just more autonomy, which they are likely to be granted. They don't want to join their Kurdish brethren elsewhere in Independence."

    "I think it's correct that the Kurds leading a fight to recover Raqqa from Daesh are trying to put cards into their own hands to be used in the final showdown at the negotiating table, where I do believe the Syrian government will make concessions in terms of the teaching of Kurdish language in schools in the area, the granting of identity documents, and other grievances that the Kurds have held."

    Troops of the Syrian 5th Army Corps join Syrian army units in the south of Deir ez-Zor following the breaking of the ISIL blockade at the main entrance to the city in the south
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Syrian Army Breaks Daesh Resistance at Main Entrance to Deir ez-Zor (VIDEO)

    Syria's northern neighbor Turkey has also been heavily involved in the civil war, supporting anti-Assad Sunni rebel groups that are on the verge of capitulation. "Turkey's options are limited," Ford said. "I think they will realize that some very limited measures of autonomy for the Kurds are the least bad option for them and things could have been a lot worse for them."

    Assad is Alawite, a Shiite ethnic minority, but the majority of Syria's Muslim population are Sunnis. Some have expressed concerns that the Sunnis could face persecution in a post-war Syria for opposing Assad, but Ford dismissed the possibility. "Remember that about half the Syrian government army is Sunni, and the Sunni population is spread all over the country. Therefore the question of the reinsertion of Sunnis into society is a nonquestion, and already we've been seeing the movement of the internally displaced back to the areas of origin. These are largely Sunnis anyway."

    Related:

    Russia Hopes Fight Against Daesh in Syria to End 'in Coming Months'
    Russian Submarines Destroy Daesh Targets in Syria With Kalibr Cruise Missiles
    Kazakhstan May Send Peacekeepers to Syria If Such Decision Made by UN
    China, Egypt, Iraq, UAE May Become Observers in Syria Peace Process
    Russian Mothers Urge UN to Help Return Daughters From Syria, Iraq
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Daesh, Peshmerga, Al-Nusra Front, Sunni Muslims, Peter Ford, Bashar al-Assad, Idlib, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok